A bill to create safe injection sites, primarily prompted by an increase in overdose deaths amid the pandemic, is moving through the Legislature. Promoted as safe consumption locations and a harm-reduction strategy, these would be spaces where people can legally use pre-obtained illegal drugs under medical supervision.
After several years of decline, overdose deaths increased in Massachusetts during the pandemic. The numbers were up 5% in 2020, with 2,104 confirmed cases, mostly involving fentanyl and heroin. People were isolated, many struggling with mental illness, and for some time there were no live meetings of Narcotics Anonymous and similar programs to keep recovery front and center – only a smattering of Zoom or other remote meetings.
Medical groups who support the sites say supervised injection saves lives and improves public health.
Dr. Catharina Armstrong was among several doctors and harm-reduction experts who urged lawmakers to approve the legislation to set up the sites, Statehouse reporter Christian Wade wrote.
“Safe consumption sites will save lives, money, and morally it’s the right choice for the Commonwealth,” Armstrong told members of the Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Recovery during a live-streamed hearing late last month.
Critics, however, say the sites normalize drug use, discourage the pursuit of treatment and sustained recovery, and are based on misleading studies and arguments.
“I don’t think this is the right approach,” Boston City Councilor Frank Baker, who has lost several family members to opioid addiction, told lawmakers. “We need to focus on treatment.”
That logic makes more sense, not to mention that the sites would allow the use of illegal drugs. There are far better options, especially given the efforts of a variety of groups working for the cause around the state.
Among them is the Angel Program in Gloucester. Founded in 2015, it’s based out of the Police Department and allows any addicted person who walks in seeking help to turn over his or her drugs and paraphernalia and not be charged with a crime. In exchange, that person immediately is paired with an “angel” who helps navigate the way to detox and an addiction recovery program.
In Methuen, two city employees have been operating the C.A.R.E.S. program through the Police Department since 2014. They pair with sworn officers responding to drug overdose calls, then follow up in 24 and 72 hours, and again in two weeks, in an effort to encourage the person to get treatment.
“The city of Methuen has seen a consistent decline in both overdoses and overdose deaths,” even during the pandemic, according to new police Chief Scott McNamara. “There are several variables at play, but I would suggest the two most significant factors are the availability of Narcan and our very successful Methuen C.A.R.E.S program.”
The Merrimack Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project, a nonprofit, serves not only the Valley but also Southern New Hampshire. Completely operated by volunteers, the program’s funding includes an annual $10,000 state grant, but events conducted by area businesses and personal donations tend to generate more money, according to Phil Lahey, a founder of MVPASAP.
Since the organization is completely volunteer run, all of that money goes toward outreach, awareness efforts, scholarships to sober houses, beds in treatment centers, and other approaches to addressing the opioid crisis over the long haul.
“People have good intentions when they make proposals like this. But it’s like putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound,” Lahey said.
“I wish they would put as much effort into getting people into treatment, even if it’s involuntary. That would be a heck of a lot better,” he added. “There is no quick fix for this. I wish there was, but I know I won’t see that in my lifetime.”
If lawmakers approve the plan, Massachusetts would become the second state behind Rhode Island to take the controversial step.
That’s a bad idea. Safe injection sites are designed to keep people alive for today. A better solution is to keep them alive for many years to come.