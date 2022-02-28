Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini has prepared his case and is likely crossing his fingers that at least five city councilors will give the nod to a sweeping redevelopment of the eastern end of Merrimack Street.
Proposed by the Lupoli Companies, the $160 million project would replace the decrepit Goecke Parking Deck, which was built in the 1970s and has needed expensive repairs in recent years. The developers – headed up by Sal Lupoli – would buy the existing garage for $1 million, then transform the area into a 24-hour, 840-space parking garage, 370 market-rate apartments, and 51,000 square feet of mixed-use property featuring a food court and outdoor recreational area.
But Tuesday night’s vote is far from a slam-dunk. The mayor needs five “yes” votes from the nine-member council, however, two abstained due to conflicts of interest. Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua has a son who works for Lupoli and Councilor Michael McGonagle co-owns a Merrimack Street property that abuts the proposed project.
Two councilors – Melinda Barrett and Thomas Sullivan – already voiced their support. Councilor Timothy Jordan comes down firmly on the other side. And the other four – John Michitson, Melissa Lewandowski, Catherine Rogers and Shaun Toohey – are wild cards.
“If we don’t do something like this now that site could stay idle for another decade or two,” Sullivan said.
Going into Tuesday night, the mayor acknowledged it could be a close vote.
“We’ve won some councilors over but we may not get 100% of them,” Fiorentini told The Eagle-Tribune Editorial Board. “We’ll do everything we can to generate public support for the best project in my lifetime.”
It’s fair to ask why all the apartments are going for market rate in a city with a socioeconomically diverse population, leaving the units far out of reach for many residents. But Fiorentini says Haverhill already exceeds the state’s 10% affordable housing requirements, pointing to properties like the Procopio at the old Ornsteen site, the St. Joseph’s School site, and Harbor Place located just across the street from the proposed development.
“We ultimately decided not to press for affordable housing in this project because there is already a great deal of affordable housing downtown,” Fiorentini said.
He said the outdoor space would benefit all citizens, temporary jobs would be created during construction and permanent ones in the retail space, including for culinary students at Northern Essex Community College, which would forge a relationship with the food court operators.
“The centerpiece of the development will be a large outdoor plaza available to and accessible to all,” he said. “Our hope, if we can gain the funding, is that in the wintertime that plaza will be a refrigerated outdoor skating rink and will be the center of the city and a gathering spot much as the refrigerated ice rink in Providence is right now. In the summertime we can use that outdoor space for street hockey, or games, for the Farmer’s Market, for outdoor dining or simply as a central gathering place for all our citizens.”
All of this could generate in the ballpark of $1.75 million in annual real estate taxes, one-time permitting fees of up to $1.8 million, and excise and meals tax revenue.
Provided the city and developers stay true to what they promise, it’s hard to argue with the mayor, or find a compelling downside to this Merrimack Street transformation. Councilors should do what’s in the best interest of the city and its residents by voting “yes” Tuesday night.