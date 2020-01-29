The recent thawing of trade relations between the United States and China, while much celebrated in some circles, may have come too late to repair the damage done to one of New England's oldest industries.
A new trade deal between the two countries with the two largest economies in the world, announced earlier this month, calls for China to buy more lobster from U.S. markets. But the deal offers few specifics.
American lobstermen, including those from Massachusetts, the nation's largest exporter of lobster besides Maine, have suffered greatly over the past 18 months of the U.S.-China trade war.
China raised tariffs on American lobster by 40 percent, essentially handing one of the world's largest markets for seafood to the U.S. industry's competitors in Canada, who faced no extra fees. Whether the Americans can wrest back some of that market share is anyone's guess.
The new deal may have also come too late to give the American industry a holiday boost. The Chinese New Year, which took place Saturday, is a time when lobsters are especially popular (Red, the shade of a cooked lobster, is considered a lucky color in the country).
By federal estimates, American lobster exports to China were worth more than $138 million through the first 11 months of 2018. Thanks primarily to the trade war and increased Canadian exports, U.S. sales fell to less than $47 million over the same period last year. Couple that with the uncertainty at home, where warming ocean waters have led the crustacean far from their traditional homes, and you get a very unsettled time for a bedrock regional industry.
It is unclear how much lobster China is required to buy under the new deal. Maine's congressional delegation is pushing for that to happen, noting in a Jan. 23 letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that knowing an “exact dollar value of lobster that China has agreed to purchase will enable independent verification as to whether China either has met or again shirked its trade commitments.”
Making that number public would be a good start.