Invented in the 1930s, so-called "forever chemicals" are used in a wide range of products thanks to their non-stick and water-resistant qualities. They can be found in the foam firefighters use to suffocate fires and the stain-resistant coating that keeps your carpet free of stains. They help keep the insides of fast-food containers smooth, and keep your microwave popcorn from sticking to the side of the bag.
Also known as PFAS (short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances), they were built to last. And that is the problem.
The chemicals, which take thousands of years to break down, are turning up in dangerous places -- in fertilizer, in our water supply, and in the human body. Studies have linked high levels of PFAS to illnesses ranging from high cholesterol to kidney and liver cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency has classified them as an "emerging contaminant."
Gov. Charlie Baker is taking the threat seriously. The governor has filed regulations that would mandate PFAS testing for public water systems. The regulations have some teeth, requiring that polluters clean up soil and groundwater at PFAS-contaminated sites. Importantly, the administration set aside $24 million to help communities test for and remove forever chemicals.
"Families should have confidence in the safety of their drinking water," said Brad Campbell, executive director of the Conservation Law Foundation.
We are encouraged that Massachusetts is showing leadership on this issue. There is, however, still plenty of work to be done. Forever chemicals don't respect state boundaries, and PFAS from other states can still make their way here. Until recently, for example, the Turnkey landfill in Rochester, New Hampshire, sent its polluted wastewater to a Lowell treatment plant, where it was later emptied into the Merrimack River, a source of drinking water for more than half a million people. The practice ended only after testing revealed the water heading into the plant was heavily contaminated with PFAS. A patchwork of approaches does little to guarantee the public's safety.
Ideally, the Environmental Protection Agency would be setting regulations that guide each of the 50 states. That hasn't happened, and Congress is pondering whether to force the Trump administration to adopt more stringent federal standards. Given the emerging evidence that forever chemicals are a threat to human health, there should be little need for debate. The time to address the problem is now.