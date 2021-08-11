Some laws are probably best left to state legislatures to handle, whether they have to do with discipline in schools or drawing the boundaries around voting districts. Other matters are so revolting and dangerous, regardless of where one lives, they merit action by Congress.
Take a bill that would ban the sale and possession of lifelike sex dolls modeled to look like children. Only three states — Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee — legally prohibit these dolls, according to the Child Rescue Coalition. Massachusetts lawmakers should ensure this state quickly joins that list with passage of a measure filed by state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem.
But, truly, there’s no reason these dolls should be sold in any state, and there’s no reason we should have to wait for legislative osmosis to run its course from Sacramento to Madison to Augusta to ensure it. You may not be able to go down to the store and buy one of these. But as a Florida mother discovered last summer when she learned of a doll apparently modeled after a photograph of her 8-year-old daughter, there’s almost nothing you can’t buy on the internet. Worse still, she found it for sale on Amazon (which removed the listing four days later).
This is why Congress should move on the “CREEPER Act” refiled by Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan in January. The bill inspired by that family’s experience — the title stands for “Curbing Realistic Exploitative Electronic Pedophilic Robots” — had the support of 27 cosponsors, Republicans and Democrats, as well as a group representing Jeffrey Epstein’s victims when it was first submitted in the fall of 2020. Overshadowed by a pandemic and presidential election, it never made it out of committee. Lawmakers in Washington should remedy that quickly.
The reasons should go without saying. Still, the Child Rescue Coalition cites Michael Bourke, chief psychologist for the U.S. Marshals Service, in describing how such dolls enable pedophiles by making their deranged fantasies even more real. In turn, he says, the dolls “are likely to ‘push’ offenders down the road toward acting out with a real child.”
Put more succinctly, Lovely tells Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade, “It’s disgusting. It’s wrong and should not be allowed anywhere.”
While Lovely is to be commended for taking action on Beacon Hill to protect children, these deviant devices should be banned nationally. It’s up to Congress to do that.