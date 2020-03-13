Secretary of State William Galvin is seeking emergency powers from lawmakers that would allow him to postpone elections, move polling places without going to court and enable alternative ways to vote in light of the coronavirus concerns.
State House News Service, which reported Galvin's plan this week, said he has had similar legislation filed each year since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
But even in this time of high public concern and awareness about the possible spread of coronavirus, giving one person in the administration the power over whether -- and when -- local or state elections happen is an unnecessary overreach.
Early voting and absentee ballots give voters options about how and when they vote. We can go along with giving the secretary of state the power to loosen the rules about who is eligible for an absentee ballot – a person in the hospital for treatment, or someone self-quarantined at home as a precaution, for example. But the idea that one person could delay an election by 45 days, as his proposal would allow, and even extend that delay by another 45 days, gives tremendous say to one person.
The court system is in place to decide changes in voting places and procedures. Even if that process takes longer to decide, it's still the way to go, rather than consolidating this power in the hands of one person.
Galvin's spokeswoman said a large number of voters turned out for the recent presidential primary without any apparent problems.
"We did just have 1.4 million people vote and to our knowledge no one caught coronavirus at a polling place, so that is promising," spokeswoman Deb O'Malley told the News Service.
Yes, it's likely more people will be diagnosed with coronavirus as the weeks go by, so there could be a higher risk of exposure when one of the four special state House and Senate elections come around the end of this month, followed by hundreds of local elections. All the more reason to look at early voting and absentee ballot options as a way to add flexibility to the times and means for voters to cast ballots.
Changing the rules to let one state official decide the when, how and where to vote isn't the way to go.