As the new year begins, a law designed to protect people with disabilities will be postponed, like so many other things, because of the pandemic. But a six-month extension for Nicky’s Law sought by lawmakers cannot be allowed to turn into an even longer delay. The law is an important one, and the need for it hasn’t diminished because of COVID-19.
Long advocated by Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, Nicky’s Law creates a registry of caretakers whom the state’s Disabled Persons Protection Commission determines to have abused people under their care — physically, sexually or financially. Providers will be required to consult the state’s list before hiring someone. Families or guardians of victims must be informed of findings of abuse, as well as appeals by someone seeking to have their name removed from the list.
“Although it will not prevent all abuse, it will give providers one tool to check and prevent potential abuse,” Campbell said in an interview three years ago, not long after she first introduced the bill in the House. “The intent is to identify those abusers who are fired for this, only to be hired by another provider serving the disabled.”
The law was named for a non-verbal, autistic man in Auburn found to have been badly beaten by a caretaker at a day program.
Nicky’s law had to be revived in the current legislative session, but it had unanimous support when it passed both houses on Beacon Hill earlier this year. Gov. Charlie Baker signed it Feb. 13 — four weeks before declaring a public health emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The Disabled Persons Protection Commission is asking for a delay in the law’s implementation, from Jan. 31 to the end of July, State House News Service reports. The reason is the pandemic, which has slowed efforts to set up the registry — an explanation that The Arc of Massachusetts, which advocates for people with disabilities, has called understandable. An amendment that postpones the law's implementation was tied to the budget now awaiting Baker’s signature.
No one can dispute the extent to which COVID-19 has forced us all to change and cancel plans. However, as was clear when Nicky’s Law passed 10 months ago, the state needs safeguards to prevent abusive caregivers from drifting undetected from one program to another. Last year the commission fielded 13,000 reports of abuse, according to Campbell. It’s safe to assume it will field thousands more, involving an untold number of caretakers, in the months we spend waiting for the abuse registry to go online.
The delayed implementation of Nicky’s Law may be inevitable. But the state must draw the line and finally create the protection that disabled residents and their families need.