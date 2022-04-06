The view from the Southeast Expressway last weekend said it all. Traffic was at a crawl in both directions — gridlock under gray skies, a bit of sunshine poking its way in every few minutes.
Two years on from the mid-March 2020 declaration by Gov. Charlie Baker of a pandemic, vehicular traffic appears to have returned to normal. Or perhaps, pre-pandemic times.
Today’s cars are heavier than ever. Small trucks and ever-equipped sport utility vehicles are on the roads, as sedans and coupes are less popular than they once were. With the weight of the SUV and F-150 trucks come the challenge of successful navigation on the roads day or night.
That’s been a problem for many drivers lately, especially for teenagers with less experience, no matter how confident. As dusk becomes evening, the roadways are darker because the street lights are fewer and less bright than they once were. Streetlights are more energy efficient and yet, spaced farther apart and dimmer than some of us remember from the past.
Being able to judge how far apart from an object, and yes, from a person, a driver is as the car goes by takes getting used to. More experienced drivers are sometimes no better at staying within marked yellow or white street and highway lanes, including as the road curves. Obeying the posted speed limit is not an experience shared by all drivers; weather and vehicular volume considerations mean a prudent and reasonable speed must be maintained.
Gone are the days when officers assigned to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Police Department would be on the roadways and pull drivers over for numerous traffic violations and infractions. Drivers would be ticketed and, simultaneously, reminded to adopt better driving habits.
Today’s cars are more safety equipped than 30, 40 and 50 years ago. And, today’s cars have more technological features, both a blessing and a curse.
Two hands on the wheel, eyes on the road, ears listening for sirens; all remain keys to safe driving. That a driver can choose from multiple radio stations, or watch his or her car move along the road to a programmed destination in real time can be distractions. Some cars are equipped with an expansive dashboard that requires getting used to, preferably before being driven. There’s a reason why the owner’s manual is in the glove box; it is to be read and reviewed.
Safety features on a vehicle are great to hear about on the showroom floor or car lot. It’s knowing how to use them when the moment arises. There’s a plan to help with that. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on its website March 22 of a “new yearlong $1.25 million digital paid media campaign to help drivers learn about the safety benefits of advanced driver assistance technologies in newer vehicles.”
“Vehicles equipped with lifesaving technologies can prevent or reduce the severity of a crash, but they are most effective when drivers learn how to use them,” said Dr. Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s deputy administrator in a website post. “NHTSA is ensuring that vehicle manufacturers and developers prioritize safety while they usher in the latest technologies — and that the public understands their capabilities and limitations.”
No matter its age, drivers in any vehicle must pay attention to the road, anticipate what another driver may do (we are not talking about road rage here) and keep enough of a distance from the car in front. Not tailgating while not leaving too much of a space for another car to swoop into and force a driver to stop short are other driving lessons in need of regular practice, or preparation.
This campaign to educate car sellers and car buyers is aimed at avoiding traffic crashes, which can save drivers time spent on the road, too. Every crash slows down traffic flow and leads to back-up. The question while seeing traffic back up becomes more of “what happened?” rather than “where’s everyone going?”
The main reason for NHTSA’s campaign and how a motorist drives each and every time he or she gets behind the wheel is to arrive safely. Saving a life or lives is most important. Cars can be replaced. People can’t.
