A constellation of circumstances is catapulting the country’s hospitals into crisis, with beds running out, patients being helicoptered to far-away facilities for treatment, and political leaders once again mandating a reduction or elimination of elective and non-urgent procedures.
It’s an ominous situation casting a dark cloud over winter as COVID-19 numbers spike, the flu season kicks in and staffing shortages force administrators to make hard decisions about reducing ward capacities.
On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 5,007 confirmed new cases, 659 probable cases, and 27 deaths. A total of 1,238 were hospitalized with the virus that day, including 266 being treated in intensive care units. The state’s total case count is up nearly 80% from two weeks ago.
Things are worse in New Hampshire, where there are more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people than any other state in the country. And nationally, new cases climbed from an average of nearly 95,000 a day last month to almost 119,000 a day this week. Hospitalizations are up 25% from a month ago, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Certainly, spiking virus numbers are driving the disaster. But there’s more to it than that.
Hospitals also are stressed by patients suffering from the flu who often need to be admitted. A rise in those seeking inpatient psychiatric services and a general lack of those beds, compiled with staffing shortages, have turned emergency wards into holding tanks to keep them safe until something opens up.
Hospitals are experiencing a critical staffing shortage, too, driving the loss of approximately 500 beds in Massachusetts, according to health officials.
“It’s like a perfect storm,” Dr. Mark Gendreau, chief medical officer for Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals, told Statehouse reporter Christian Wade. “The staffing is far worse than it was at the beginning of the pandemic.”
Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday issued an order allowing hospitals to reduce elective procedures by 50% and eased regulations on intensive care nurse staffing levels.
Now, with a bill delegating how to spend nearly $4 billion in American Rescue Plan Act and state surplus funding sitting on his desk, Baker must put his signature on it quickly. He received the legislation Dec. 3 after it languished for months amid House and Senate deliberations and he has until Monday to act. It contains a desperately needed $964 million in health-care relief, according to a Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation analysis. That’s the single largest expenditure within the bill.
Undoubtedly winter will be difficult and everyone must play a role to ease the pressure, especially for health care workers doing arguably the hardest job of all.
Amid reports of nurses resisting vaccines, people must not lose sight of the vast majority of these exhausted professionals who have done so. Remember when caravans of people drove by to applaud them and delivered pizzas and coffee to nourish their souls? Maybe this holiday season and in the dreary days of January and February such acts of kindness can resume.
That’s something anyone can do. So is this: Practice proper hygiene and social distancing. Wear a mask. Avoid large crowds. Vaccinate children aged 5 and older. Get a booster.
And those still refusing vaccines? That’s another driver of the surge as the pandemic barrels its way toward the beginning of a third year.