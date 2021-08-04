If failed or nonexistent policies to protect people from the spread of COVID-19 around the country weren’t a potent enough example of the consequences of leaving science and health policy to the states, consider the dangers posed by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
The synthetics widely used in manufacturing since World War II, in both stains and stain-resistant treatments, accumulate in the body. They are tied to a litany of health problems, such as pregnancy complications and thyroid disease. But unlike litter gathered on the roadside, they’re invisible. And, until recently, they were mostly invisible when it came to regulation, too.
In a vacuum, some states stepped up to address PFAS contamination, particularly in drinking water, and others are just now tackling the issue. New Hampshire and Massachusetts are among the leaders. But the federal government has largely taken a hands-off approach, issuing guidance for drinking water standards but no legal limit, as it does for 90 other chemical and bacterial contaminants from mercury to the tetrachloroethylene that swirls in the runoff from factories and dry cleaners.
A bill that cleared the U.S. House of Representatives in late July, supported by the Democratic majority and nearly two-dozen Republicans, would require the Environmental Protection Agency to issue national standards for PFAS contamination. This is the second time the House has passed the bill. The Senate should see to it that it isn’t left to die on the vine again.
Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell filed the legislation both times. According to the Detroit Free Press, she noted in a press conference after the bill passed the House most recently, on July 21, with a vote of 241-182, that the Pentagon has known about the dangers of PFAS to humans since the 1970s. Here we are, some 50 years later, with an advisory limit from the EPA for drinking water — 70 parts per trillion — but no regulation.
“We know the air and water and ground have been poisoned and they’re not doing a damn thing about it,” Dingell said. “We need to set limits.”
In the absence of federal standards, some states wrote limits of their own. At least 22 states have limited the presence of these chemicals in drinking water, ground water or surface water, or are planning to do so, according to the Environmental Council of the States. At least six have specific drinking water standards, with another in process.
New Hampshire capped the concentration of four PFAS chemicals in drinking water to between 12 and 15 parts per trillion. The Massachusetts standard for the presence of six chemicals, combined, is 20 parts per trillion. Both states have programs to test for the contaminants.
But as many sates specifically do not regulate PFAS because of laws on their books that keep them from issuing a more stringent environmental standard than one imposed by the federal government. Of course, as the environmental council points out in a white paper, the complexity of regulating a matrix of substances with thousands of individual chemicals outmatches the technical capacity of many state governments.
Then there’s the matter of what to do about PFAS contamination once it's found to exceed any limit, whether a legal one or just a suggested one. Detection and clean-up cost money. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, who signed on as one of 49 cosponsors of Dingell’s bill, noted in a briefing for state officials and lawmakers this week that an essential component of the bill in Congress calls for $800 million in federal spending each year to help communities measure and remove PFAS from drinking water and groundwater.
“If we’re going to make meaningful headway in addressing contamination, we’re also going to need investments from the federal government,” Trahan told the state’s PFAS Interagency Task Force, according to Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade’s account of Tuesday's meeting.
It’s true. It’s also true that recognizing the dangers of PFAS contamination -- the health effects of which are still coming into focus -- requires the federal government take action by setting real limits. It’s not enough to delegate that responsibility to 50 state legislatures.