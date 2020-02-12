North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Some sleet may mix in late. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Some sleet may mix in late. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.