Columbia Gas, its parent company and insurers have been writing checks for nearly a year and a half to pay for the outbreak of gas fires and explosions that damaged more than 130 buildings, injured more than two-dozen people and killed a teenage boy in the Merrimack Valley. Some of the biggest payments have yet to come -- namely the settlement of a class action for a proposed $143 million.
All of the money has gone, and will go, to residents, businesses and the communities of Andover, North Andover and Lawrence for losses associated with the Sept. 13, 2018 disaster. One of the utility’s next checks — a $53 million fine it agreed to pay as part of a criminal plea — should stay in the region too.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr appears to be in a unique position to make sure that happens. We expect him to ensure justice is served.
As things stand, the utility’s fine is bound for a massive fund that soaks up penalties paid to the federal government, as well as bonds forfeited in cases where people violate terms of their release. Created by the Crime Victims Act of 1984, the fund is meant to help people targeted by criminals. It supports a range of programs and services, including more than 130 in Massachusetts, such as counseling for victims of domestic violence and sex trafficking.
But, as Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade learned, the fund also gets tapped by Congress for reasons unrelated to crime, punishment and the overall sense of justice for victims. Five years ago it was hit for $1.5 billion to reconcile a budget with the Obama administration. In just six years time, the fund has shrunk from $12 billion to $3 billion.
To take nothing from the noble act of supporting crime victims, or the worthy programs that get cash from this government fund, the single criminal count lodged against Columbia Gas by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling targeted its violations of the 1968 Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Act.
Its “victims” were not targets of abuse, however colorful one could be in describing the region’s treatment by the gas utility. Instead they were people scarred by fire; friends and loved ones of Leonel Rondon, killed when a house exploded and toppled onto his car; families forced out of their homes for weeks and months on end while the gas system was repaired; and an entire region traumatized by the potential for its natural gas network to turn suddenly, violently against them.
“We cannot forget the people who are at the heart of this tragedy,” state Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, told Wade, “and sending the funds to the communities affected instead of national, general funds will ensure that we make everyone whole.”
Simply steering the money to a new destination may not be so easy. Doing so, it appears, could literally take an act of Congress. A more plausible scenario floated by the state’s congressional delegation could be ensuring the money at least goes to the region’s police and fire departments, thus covering the “salaries of personnel who provide services to the victims of crime” while also helping those on the receiving end of the gas disaster. That’s something it would appear Barr can do himself.
“The Merrimack Valley’s first responders and the people affected by the wrongdoing of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts deserve nothing less,” stated the letter sent by Rep. Lori Trahan and other members of the state’s Washington delegation.
The money also would be more appropriately spent on programs that ensure the Merrimack Valley and regions like it are protected from failures of old natural gas systems, and from the poor record keeping that preceded the explosions and fires of September 2018. Of course, doing that also may require the coordinated effort of some 535 people not exactly known for working together.
The Merrimack Valley has been compensated for the gas disaster, to the extent that money can compensate for lives lost, injured and disrupted. Last spring, NiSource, the parent company of Columbia Gas, estimated the costs of repairs and settlements were well in excess of $1 billion -- a number that has since grown.
But fairness dictates the $53 million the company must turn over to the federal government also come back to help the communities affected by the disaster, and not simply get deposited into the U.S. Treasury.