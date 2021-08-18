Two statewide medical groups are urging Gov. Charlie Baker to get off the fence and mandate masks for students, teachers and staff inside public schools this fall.
On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Medical Society and the Massachusetts Academy of Family Physicians strongly recommended Baker require masks indoors "for all who learn in, work in, or visit schools – regardless of vaccination status" when schools open this fall.
In a statement, the presidents of both organizations said they believe that "safe, in-person schooling is paramount to promoting the optimal health of our children" and stressed that wearing masks is a public health measure proven to reduce transmission of COVID-19.
State officials, including Baker, have recommended – but not required – masks for students in kindergarten through sixth grade because they can't yet be vaccinated. Baker, in a paternalistic way, said Monday, "Giving locals the opportunity to own the decisions they make is a big and important issue, and if you look at what's playing out in other states right now where state government has taken away the authority for locals to make their own decisions, that's not the right way to play this game. It's just not."
Other states, including Florida and Texas, have governors trying to make it illegal to mandate mask wearing, so we're not sure where Baker is coming from.
Local government leaders have, in fact, been taking the lead on mandating mask wearing to keep school children, teachers and everyone they come in contact with safe. The Andover School Committee voted this week to continue the indoor mask mandate for schools when they reopen this year. Haverhill schools issued the same mandate, and so have the school committees in Newburyport and Amesbury. In Boston, acting Mayor Kim Janey has mandated masks in all Boston Public Schools when they reopen this fall.
We would hope the weight of the hundreds of physicians behind the statement of the two medical groups – and the growing list of school districts and communities supporting masks for children, teachers and staff -- could persuade the governor to take the lead, even if belatedly, on this important issue as we stand on the verge of schools opening.
It's time for our state leaders to lead, setting one mandatory mask policy for all public schools.