Wall Street could never be confused for a democratic institution. Nowhere in the world are the haves divided from the have nots with so much ice cold efficiency as lower Manhattan.
Hence our fascination last week with a college runner turned financial analyst turned online personality self-styled as “Roaring Kitty” who turned the market topsy by pumping a $53,000 investment until it reached a reported high of $48 million. Fueling it was his fixation on a faltering retailer of video games, which spread across the internet like brushfire.
Even if you weren’t paying attention to what was happening with GameStop stock, the online David vs. Goliath story surrounding its surge probably affected you, or it soon will. By the end of this past week, hedge funds that bet heavily on the falling price of its stock — only to see it artificially, ridiculously inflated — estimated losses of nearly $19 billion, according to Business Insider. By necessity, those fund managers will bind their wounds by selling off other assets — a recovery bound to ripple across the market and doubtlessly your 401(k).
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 620 points on Friday, and nearly 827 last week. Some, though not all, of that can be attributed to the fallout from a stock rocketing from a price of $3.84 per share at this time last year to $325 per share at the end of Friday, when so many were expecting it to go the other way.
The company’s market cap — or its share price multiplied by outstanding shares of stock — skyrocketed from $277.5 million to an eye-popping $22.7 billion over the same period, with much of that coming with the past couple of weeks. And, bear in mind, none of this is because of a crush of people itching to play Madden NFL 21.
“The Reddit army didn’t discover an investing secret,” financial columnist Helaine Olen writes for the Washington Post, referring to one of the social media platforms that hosted this gold rush. “(Just trust me: GameStop stock is not worth several hundred dollars a share.) Much as they hope and believe otherwise, they aren’t changing how our economy works for Millennials.”
Alas, the voice of reason. As much as she’s probably right, however, it doesn’t smudge the polish on “Roaring Kitty,” that is Keith Gill, 34, the Brockton native who put $53,000 on GameStop in mid-2019, according to the New York Times, then whipped up an online following around his investment.
A discovery that hedge funds were betting against GameStop only hardened the determination of Gill and his fellow GameStoppers. “That’s your ignition switch — a common enemy, so to speak,” GameStop investor Rod Alzmann, of Florida, told the Times. “The speculation is a rush, plus fighting the man.”
That, coupled with the ease with which small-time investors can make bets thanks to trading apps such as Robinhood, built the potential for a market rift to land with seismic force. In the end, a company that couldn’t even qualify as a small cap stock a year ago saw its market value grow nearly 82 times over, and major hedge funds were gutted.
There’s talk of memorializing this episode with hearings and new regulation. Wall Street’s instinct to slap back at the vehicles used by investors like Gill to put their money on the market is predictable. And regulators should reject proposals to constrain no-fee apps that allow the Roaring Kitty’s of the world — and the rest of us — relatively easy access to the markets.
The fault for a market buckle, if you can call it fault, doesn’t lie with a band of internet investors and their rush to a video game retailer. It instead goes to the institutional short-sellers who look to profit wildly even when companies are losing. Their misplaced bets, painful though they may be for all of us, shouldn’t be used as reason to close gates to a market whose membership is already exclusive.