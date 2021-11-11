Everyone who knew the late Arthur Enaire is likely to have known he served his country well in the First World War. But those who only became acquainted with him through viewing a local World War I memorial didn’t know his real name, because it was misspelled for nearly 100 years.
Until recently, visitors reading the bronze plaque in North Andover’s Patriots Memorial Park would have been paying homage to Arthur “Ensire,” as was originally — and incorrectly — inscribed when the memorial was erected in 1922.
Though the nature and time of Enaire’s service is unclear when recounted by his 92-year-old nephew, he was among 4.7 million Americans who served in the war after the United States entered in 1917.
What his nephew, Leonard Enaire who is also a veteran, did become aware of was the misspelling. And with the help of Joseph LeBlanc, director of veterans services for North Andover and Boxford, and the services of Schiff Architectural Detail in Chelsea, the error was corrected using $1,800 from the town and a $200 donation from the VFW.
“I (had been trying) to get his name changed, and everybody tells me you can’t work on that — if you try to take a letter off, you get water behind it. It’s a big, expensive job,” Enaire told reporter Will Broaddus. “I kept at it.”
Good for Leonard Enaire. His uncle deserves proper recognition for serving in World War I, which ended with an armistice signed at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918.
The holiday was proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919, who addressed the country saying this:
“A year ago today our enemies laid down their arms in accordance with an armistice which rendered them impotent to renew hostilities, and gave to the world an assured opportunity to reconstruct its shattered order and to work out in peace a new and juster set of international relations,” he declared.
“ … Out of this victory there arose new possibilities of political freedom and economic concert,” he continued. “The war showed us the strength of great nations acting together for high purposes, and the victory of arms foretells the enduring conquests which can be made in peace when nations act justly and in furtherance of the common interests of men.”
Back in North Andover, Leonard Enaire merely wanted the memorial to honor his uncle accurately. And he also wants future generations of Enaires to be able to view the plaque and feel pride.
“I’ve got kids and grandkids,” he said. “They might look at it sometime and say, ‘My name is on there.’”
And so are many more names. Let’s take this moment to give thanks to the brave.