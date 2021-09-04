Our View: Godspeed, Sgt. Rosario

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario was one of Lawrence’s best.
Less than two weeks ago, on the day she returned to Afghanistan to help the last remaining Americans and allies flee a country falling under Taliban control, Rosario sent off a message to her former officer-in-charge, Capt. Austin Keeley.
The deputy director of the Marine Corps recruiters school in San Diego, California, described a note in which Rosario, 25, whom he knew as “Sgt. Rosie” from their 15 months of serving together, talked about the pride she felt in her deployment, and redeployment.
Rosario anticipated leaving active service next year and wrote, “I would leave feeling accomplished and happy that I was able to do and experience the things I wanted.”
In a Facebook post made Aug. 30 — four days after Rosario and a dozen other U.S. service members were killed in a suicide bombing — Keeley found nuance in the wording of that message: Rosario wrote that she “got to deploy.”
“She didn’t have to deploy, she got to deploy,” he noted. “To Rosie, service was a privilege.”
Indeed, for Rosario, according to the people who knew her, the importance of serving her family, friends and community permeated most every aspect of her life.
Rosalinda Rosario described a beautiful, bright and driven big sister. She was intent on becoming a social worker who could shield children from abuse, her younger sister told reporter Jill Harmacinski two days after a trio of Marine sergeants showed up at the Rosario family’s home in Lawrence to break the news.
“She was very smart — the smartest person in our family,” Rosalinda Rosario said. “I am really, really proud of my sister.”
Indeed, Sgt. Rosario was determined to show her siblings the value of hard work, according to her former captain. She was more than two-thirds of the way through a degree at Columbia College, having taken online classes throughout her enlistment.
She was also determined to help others. She held a part-time job as a caretaker for elderly patients with dementia, according to Keeley.
In what would be her final assignment, outside Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, she helped screen women and children looking for escape and safe harbor as the U.S. quit its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan.
One imagines the chaos and desperation that surrounded the gates of the last American-held patch of land in Afghanistan. The New York Times described surging crowds, twice pushed back by Taliban commanders patrolling a perimeter around the airport.
This was before an ISIS-sponsored suicide bomber, wearing a vest pack carrying more than double the explosives worn by similar attackers, slipped toward the U.S. military at the gate. Once the bomb exploded gunfire followed, the Times reported. More than 170 people were killed in the attack. In addition to the 11 Marines, Army solider and Navy corpsman who were killed, another 14 U.S. service members were injured.
Their deaths were a grim coda to the two-decade occupation that by that point had already killed 2,448 U.S. service members and another 3,846 U.S. contractors, according to The Associated Press.
It was also a reminder of the promise extinguished in each of those lives. Among the 13 killed the week before last in Kabul, all but one was in his or her 20s. Five were not yet old enough to rent a car.
At 25, Rosario’s life stretched out in front of her. She has been remembered as a detail oriented supply sergeant who earned medals for her assiduous management of a $659,000 budget.
Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez noted in a vigil last week that she was always the “leader of the pack” back home, and known for “taking care of the most vulnerable.”
We will never know what she might have become. What we do know is that in her final hour, Johanny Rosario made a sacrifice for which her family, friends, hometown and fellow Marines will always be proud. She gave her life in service to others, and in service to her country.