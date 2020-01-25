Getting a taste of Hollywood has layers of benefits for a city. Movie producers who visit our communities for filming are generous with their linkage, their companies put hundreds of people to work, and those people spend liberally in coffee shops and restaurants.
Then there’s the experience of seeing the old mills of Lawrence or Gloucester Harbor or Salem Common or downtown Marblehead projected onto the silver screen. It’s an exciting moment that stirs pride. One imagines people from California to Calcutta seeing our communities in their theaters and wonders what they must think.
But it all comes at a tremendous cost. The state gives producers of movies and television commercials what would mildly be called a generous tax break — a subsidy, really, since they can sell it or turn it into cash — worth more than $500 million over the past 14 years. There’s a movement afoot on Beacon Hill to lock down that tax credit, now set to expire in 2023, by making it permanent.
State leaders instead should be looking to contain these costly handouts for Hollywood.
One appreciates the point of Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, who joined other local leaders at the Statehouse this past week to argue for the extension of the tax credit. “When People magazine has a photo of Ben Affleck and his mom having coffee in downtown Lawrence, that’s a pretty big impact,” he said of the 2015 production of “Live by Night,” for which portions of the city were transformed to look as if they were still in the 1920s. “There’s a lot of talk about the money, but the brand this creates for the community, you can’t say enough about it.”
If Lawrence made for a good movie location with the tax credit, it would make for a good one without it. That holds especially true in cases where filmmakers seek out the North of Boston region to take advantage of our harbors and historic charm. Presumably Massachusetts would see fewer movie trailers and productions without such a generous giveaway, but that’s not to say the entire industry would evaporate.
Bear in mind how much money the state is putting on the table. The tax credit is for 25 percent of a producer’s payroll tax, and 25 percent of its production expenses, provided that at least half of those costs are incurred in the state or that half of the production days actually occur in state. Movie companies can get a pass on the 6.25% sales tax while they’re here too. Film companies don't have to collect all at once. They can transfer the credit to others, or they can cash in up to 90 percent of its value.
It’s no wonder Massachusetts locations are so popular — especially in light of the fact other states are either curbing their film tax breaks or dropping them altogether.
A Pioneer Institute report from 2019 noted the tax credit was expected to cost the state $80 million in the 2019 budget year, though that number represents what's typically a conservative estimate. The report noted a prior year’s guess that turned out to be some 70 percent of the eventual giveaway. In other words, that number could be more like $114 million for the last year.
In return, according to the film industry, some 15,500 jobs have been created for productions in Massachusetts over the years, with an average salary of $67,000. (Bear in mind that these jobs are typically short-term positions.) State revenue officials, in the meantime, estimate the average cost of each of those jobs in terms of tax credits is about $125,000.
If the real benefit of this program is employment, it would seem far more efficient to just put those people on the state's payroll.
The largesse is not lost on everyone. Governors Deval Patrick and Charlie Baker both have tried to contain if not kill the tax subsidies altogether. Both were rebuffed by a powerful lobby with its hooks in a lot of lawmakers. More than 100 are signed onto the current proposal to extend the tax break — a fair sign that it’s not going anywhere.
Our cities and towns look good on the silver screen, to be sure, and they surely enjoy the association with a Hollywood production, let alone the thrill of sighting George Clooney or Sandra Bullock. But we also need school buildings, functioning public transit and structurally sound bridges. It’s time for the state to take a serious look at tamping down this giveaway, rather than weighing ways to extend or expand it.