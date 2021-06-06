A memorial in Haverhill’s GAR Park for 16 city men killed during the Korean War should be a place for quiet reflection, for a somber pondering of the price of freedom and those who’ve given everything humanly possible in its service. Instead, it’s become a target for vandals.
As staff writer Mike LaBella reported last week, the monument privately maintained by a group of Haverhill Korean War veterans was most recently desecrated when someone broke one of a half dozen LED flood lamps, costing about $500 to replace.
It wasn’t the first damage visited upon the memorial since it was dedicated in 2002. Benches have been broken. So has a stone wall that rings the monument. So, too, a plastic bin holding flyers for information about the monument and the privately raised fund that pays to maintain it.
It is touching that, despite all of the scars, the few remaining members of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Committee remain dedicated to its repair and upkeep, so that the monument remains both well-maintained and in private hands.
At the same time, it is a sad reflection upon our community.
For one, those who desecrate this monument clearly have no respect for — or perhaps awareness of — the military conflict on the Korean Peninsula that involved the United States from 1950 through 1953 and still has not technically ended.
Even more disturbing is the disrespect shown to those individuals from Haverhill who traveled halfway around the world to fight and die for their country, or for the sacrifices made by the families and friends who said goodbye to them and never saw them return.
The vandals show disrespect not only to our war dead but to the members of our armed services who served in Korea alongside them and survived.
Putting all of that aside is the struggle of the last few Korean War veterans who preserve this memorial as sacred duty to their fallen friends and brothers in arms. They raised the $130,000 necessary to build the monument near the Citizens Center nearly 20 years ago. Now, they’re raising an additional $30,000 to afford its maintenance — including the cost of repairing the damage caused not by nature but human hands.
A pandemic frustrated their fundraising, just as it has for all nonprofit agencies and charities. Time itself is another challenge. Russell V.J. Chaput, founder of the committee, is now treasurer, secretary and caretaker. At age 89, he needs help keeping up the memorial.
“The city took away our most profitable on-street donation sites, then COVID-19 came along and put a stop to what locations we were left with to raise funds,” Chaput told Labella. “And now we don’t have many local Korean War veterans left to help.”
It is time that his burden is shared by others in the city willing to see the monument cared for. This duty should not be his alone or that of just a few remaining Korean War veterans.
It’s also time that the city and its police make a statement about the importance of such memorials. Their desecration should not be tolerated.
More than 70 years ago, men from Haverhill and other communities in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire traveled far from home in a violent struggle to protect the principle of democracy. They fought for South Korea, to be sure, but also on behalf of the United States and its allies.
Those who were killed in that struggle deserve to be remembered not with vandalism but with the honor and respect of a grateful city.