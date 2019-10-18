Maybe the rapid expansion of legalized gambling in Massachusetts isn't the jackpot everyone thought it was going to be. And that has implications for the state budget.
The state's newest casino, Encore Boston Harbor, reported $150 million in gross gaming revenue between July and September, putting it on track for a one-year total of $600 million. That sounds like a lot of money -- until you realize the Wynn-backed behemoth set a goal of $1 billion in yearly revenues, with a less-ambitious goal of $900 million.
To be sure, casino operatives said in July that it might take Encore as many as three years to reach that goal. But no one was expecting the numbers the state's newest gambling attraction has hit since its opening.
The underlying numbers are just as concerning. Encore's slot and table game revenue is already dropping, from $52.5 million in August to $49 million in September. And the news isn't much better at the state's other casinos. Slots and table game revenues are also on the decline at MGM Springfield. The state's lone slots-only casino, Plainridge Park saw its take drop as well, reports Commonwealth Magazine.
State lawmakers bet heavily on casinos as a way to bring in more cash for a rapidly increasing state budget. And to be sure, there is money coming in -- the state's three casinos sent a total of $26 million to Massachusetts taxpayers in September.
There is increasing evidence, however, that the state's gamblers may be tapped out. While there's a bevy of options from which to choose -- scratch tickets, the weekly lotteries, keno, Suffolk Downs simulcasting, just to name a few -- there's only so much money to lay on the table.
Richard McGowan, a gambling expert and Boston College teacher, told the Boston Globe that the market may have hit its limit.
“I would imagine we’ve pretty much plateaued,” McGowan said. “Basically, this market is not going to grow anymore. If anything, it’s going to shrink.”
That should be sobering news for lawmakers looking to spend gambling revenues that may never materialize.