Kudos to the University of Massachusetts trustees for voting this week to freeze tuition for in-state undergraduates and grad students for the coming year at all four UMass campuses, for the second consecutive year.
The trustees usually set tuition rates for the coming school year in June, but in the midst of the pandemic they voted early, hoping to give clarity to students thinking about attending the state school. In-state undergrads attending UMass-Amherst will be charged $15,791, not including room and board in the fall. In-state graduate students will pay $14,778 for tuition.
This might be a magnanimous gesture by the trustees, but it comes in advance of a June 30 deadline for the Legislature to vote on funding for UMass. So it's probably not a coincidence that UMass President Marty Meehan – who cited the impact of the coronavirus as the reason for freezing tuition two years in a row – asked lawmakers for a 4.9% increase in funds for the university system for the coming year. After all, now that UMass trustees have voted to freeze tuition, how could lawmakers be so heartless as to turn down Meehan's budget increase request, when the costs of salaries, health insurance, utilities and maintenance are always going up?
One of the big considerations about the cost of college is that tuition is only part of the picture – about half, when it comes to attending UMass. Tuition and fees for the coming year are expected to be $14,596 for in-state undergraduates, plus $6,061 for room for a year, $5,320 for the meal plan, another $2,200 for insurance and an estimated $1,000 for books. It appears UMass isn't increasing any fees next year – at least none that are easy to determine. But that has always been an option, even if tuition itself is the same from one year to the next.
As is the case pretty much anywhere, students from out of state take a greater hit on tuition and fees than in-state students. Students from out of state who want to attend any of the UMass campuses are facing an increase of 1.5% in tuition, approved this week. Tuition for undergrads from out of state goes up $537 to $36,316, and $496 to $33,536 per year for grad students.
No matter where a student is from, efforts to hold down the cost of college at any time are important and worthy of recognition. It's tough enough – without the added financial strain we all face during the pandemic.