Lynn, the largest city in Essex County with more than 100,000 residents, does not have a hospital.
Neither does Quincy, a similar sized city on the South Shore. And neither does North Adams, in the center of the rural Berkshires.
What these municipalities have in common is that they have had their lone hospital closed since 2014, despite the state Department of Public Health saying they were all vital to their community.
“There’s nothing the state can currently do to stop a facility from closing,” said Esther Hausman, a nurse midwife who previously worked at Beverly Hospital’s North Shore Birth Center, which was closed late last year.
“No community is immune from these closures and the devastation that they bring,” she told a legislative committee on Beacon Hill Thursday. “Massachusetts can do better.”
That committee – the Joint Committee on Public Health – is considering a proposal that would allow for state receivership of hospitals or free-standing clinics that are in danger of closing, yet provide “essential health services.”
Under current law, the DPH can hold a community hearing on planned closures, and “gauge whether the service provided by the hospital is necessary for preserving access and health status within the hospital’s service area.”
What the DPH can’t do, however, is keep the hospitals and clinics from closing, no matter the cost to public health. And that cost is real.
In Lynn, for example, residents must travel 30 to 45 minutes to Salem to receive care, Yousif Abdallah, director of the North Shore Labor Council, told the committee. Every minute, he said, represents “more danger.”
As Gayle Chandler of Lynn told the committee, “Many of our residents rely on public transportation and must travel to Salem or Peabody to access care, which requires a minimum of 45 minutes on bus routes, including bus transfers. In an emergency, this kind of distance can adversely affect patient outcomes. And when it’s not an emergency, people often forgo care because the travel is so arduous.”
It’s not hyperbole. The trend in Massachusetts is mirrored nationwide, with community hospitals closing or going under at an accelerated pace, as hospitals grapple with staffing shortages and financial losses.
“People who absolutely need care will get care most of the time,” Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute, a health care think tank, told the journal Modern Healthcare.
“But at the margin, there will be people who need care who aren’t going to get it. Almost certainly there will be more pain and suffering, and maybe even deaths.
And when one hospital closes, it puts more pressure on facilities in neighboring cities and towns.
So what to do?
The first step would be to give the state, through the DPH, more power in deciding whether hospitals and clinics actually close.
The receivership option “puts the needs of patients and communities first,” Leominister nurse Tara Corey testified. “It would allow the state to examine the hospital’s finances and provide stability and continuity of care, and be a bridge to a potential purchase and operations by a new owner.”
Some aspects of the measure are still unclear, including who would bankroll a receivership. But it is certainly an option worth considering, as major cities such as Lynn find themselves without adequate health care resources, and questions abound as to which community will be the next to lose their hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.