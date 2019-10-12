A college cheating scandal unfolding in a federal courtroom 25 miles south of here, in Boston, may as well be a world away. Families of wealth, class and privilege — including a handful of Hollywood notables — gave piles of cash to a phony nonprofit in order to buy their children entry to top-tier universities. The parents paid Rick Singer many thousands of dollars, according to prosecutors, in return for doctored admissions exams or athletic scholarships for which their children were laughably unqualified.
Felicity Huffman, best known for her role in “Desperate Housewives,” appropriately enough, was sentenced to prison for two weeks for spending $15,000 to buy her daughter a bogus SAT score. Lori Loughlin, forever known for the sitcom “Full House,” faces more serious charges; she and her husband are accused of spending a half-million to get two daughters into the University of Southern California on crew scholarships. Loughlin has pleaded not guilty and is set for trial next year.
For most of us, all of this is impossible to imagine. A fixed exam submitted for Huffman’s daughter cost about two and a half months worth of wages for the average household in Beverly or Methuen. Never mind the kind of money that Loughlin is said to have spent. Still, the college conspiracy described by prosecutors so closely resembles the pattern of over-zealous parents everywhere — if not in dollar amount, then certainly in what inspires it.
A raft of fraud cases paraded before U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani may be larger in scope and how much parents can spend — and, if proven, certainly in some people’s willingness to break the law — for their children. But the instinct to give your kid an advantage, even to the point of bending or breaking the rules, and even if it means stepping ahead of some other kid in order to get there, is widely shared.
How is the case of a hockey dad arrested at the IceCenter in Salem, N.H., two years ago much different? Upset with the officiating of his son’s game, he stormed the ice and dressed down a referee. While players get sent off to the penalty box, dads get sent to court, and this one ended up facing disorderly conduct and trespassing charges. He pleaded guilty to the latter and paid a $500 fine. Or what about the school superintendent in Andover who looked to get a high school coach fired for not playing his son? Though not criminal, his interference was unprofessional and brought on a School Committee investigation.
Everyone wants a better deal for their child, but there's a point when something that begins as advocacy — speaking on behalf of a kid too young or naive to do so for themselves, or helping a daughter or son find a better opportunity — escalates beyond reason. Too many times, it stretches social, professional and legal limits.
The “Varsity Blues” scandal is helicopter parenting on a whole other level when compared with the emotions stirred on the sidelines of youth sports. More than 50 people, including nearly three dozen parents, have been hauled into federal court to answer for their role in the cheating conspiracy described by prosecutors.
Andrew Lelling, U.S. attorney in Boston, told USA Today he expects longer prison terms for others involved in the scandal than the two weeks given to Huffman, who was contrite and whose role was relatively small. He also suggested that cheating in college admissions, especially as it involves scholarships handed out in second-tier sports, is vast.
“I think until we did this case, that was kind of a widespread problem,” Lelling said. “I think the schools are now scrambling to deal with that potential problem.” People with means will find another way, of course. If you can’t pay to get your kid into college on a phony lacrosse scholarship, maybe you can endow something or other on campus.
But while shaking our heads at the excesses of wealth and celebrity on display at the Moakley Courthouse in Boston, it's worth stopping to reflect on the example that all of us set for our children. That sense of desperation to get ahead — especially when your kid and their future is on the line — is almost universal.