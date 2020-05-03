At the beginning of a seventh week under "stay-at-home" advisories and closures of nonessential businesses, we reflect on “Hometown Heroes" — the first responders, medical personnel and members of our community trying to make things a little better in this time of crisis.
They're nurses like Kathryn “Katie” Beardsley of Haverhill, who worked shifts in the emergency department at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital up until the birth of her daughter, Emma, on March 23. Before her maternity leave, Beardsley worried not only about protecting herself, but her husband and their baby. Like other health care providers, she confronted the possibility, every hour of every day on the job, that each one of her patients might have the coronavirus.
“We had to treat everyone as if they were positive,” she told reporter Jill Harmacinski, adding that she was most nervous for Emma.
Lawrence animal control officer Ellen Bistany is another. A native Lawrencian, she described how animals count on humans, “and when we fail them, it’s awful.” She's been at her job as part of the city's Police Department for 26 years.
Theresa Arsenault of Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, which works with Bistany to care for stray and abandoned animals, praised her work, which in some ways seems more essential during a pandemic. She called Bistany “committed to the animals in our community."
“Hometown Heroes” are also the firefighters with the Lawrence Fire Department’s Group 2. As with other first responders, they routinely confront the possibility of COVID-19 infection. Yet, despite the perils of their work, they made time to create something for children of the city who've been cooped up at home. It was a video of different members of the company, filmed in different parts of the firehouse, reading from the children’s book “No Dragons for Tea." They shared the video on YouTube and social media.
“We thought it would be awesome for the kids to see us in our own environment,” said firefighter Ignacio Rodriguez.
Beardsley, Bistany and the Lawrence firefighters are just some of those in our community who’ve been subjects of The Eagle-Tribune's online “Hometown Heroes” feature, posted to our website on Tuesdays and Saturdays. To be sure, there are thousands more like them who give selflessly to others as part of their jobs and volunteerism, and whose efforts will ensure that our community makes it through this difficult, anxious time.