David Ismay, the undersecretary for climate change in Massachusetts, put his foot in his mouth last week, telling an audience in Vermont the Baker administration needs to "break" the will of motorists and homeowners to make them come around on the importance of reducing carbon emissions.
Speaking to the Vermont Climate Council Jan. 25 in a virtual meeting, Ismay pointed out that 60% of emissions come from home heating and vehicle exhaust, and if the state is going to meet its goals of dramatically reducing greenhouse gases, all consumers have to get on board.
"Let me say that again: 60% of our emissions that need to be reduced come from you, the person (on) the street, the senior on fixed income. There is no bad guy left, at least in Massachusetts, to point the finger at, turn the screws on, and break their will so they stop emitting. That's you, we have to break your will," he said.
But even as he said it Ismay knew such blunt talk would blow up on him, and it did after the right-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance released a video clip of the presentation. The alliance then blasted Ismay publicly and filed a public records request "seeking to know how often Ismay used these phrases to describe his role within the Baker administration."
Gov. Charlie Baker criticized Ismay for his remarks as something "no one who works in our administration should ever say" and said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides would talk to Ismay about it. By Tuesday, House Republicans were calling for Ismay to be fired.
And so, just like that, the essential discussion about how all motorists, homeowners, business owners and industries need to work together now to reduce climate-damaging pollution went off the rails. If Baker fires Ismay that will likely quench the fires. But the point Ismay was trying to make in such a heavy-handed way is an important one for everyone who cares about the environment.
It's wrong to say government needs to beat people into submission, but consumers have to understand how their reliance on fossil fuels and the pollution they create are major drivers of climate change and the warming of the earth. Cruising around in vehicles that burn fossil fuels creates air pollution. Commuting alone in an SUV powered by gasoline instead of opting for mass transit or car-pooling adds more pollution to the environment. Heating our homes with oil or natural gas emits carbon into the air. Buying more things made from plastic – and just about everything is – only increases the demand for more fossil fuels to be pulled from the ground and turned into consumables.
No one – presumably not even Ismay – is calling for people to immediately stop doing these things. But this problem can't be dished off to the next generation. We've been doing that far too long and we all need to own this.
Baker and the Legislature are going back and forth to find a compromise point on a climate policy bill passed twice by lawmakers in recent weeks. In the end, Baker will sign a bill that might come with lower emission-reduction goals than what lawmakers had sought, but just putting the bill into law is a major step.
"The science is clear -- the commonwealth, the nation and the world must achieve net zero emissions by 2050 if we are to avoid the worst impacts of climate change," Baker wrote to the Legislature. The legislation being debated now "enshrines net zero emissions in statute, further binding the commonwealth to this important goal."
Baker's comments aren't revolutionary and they come years after many environmentalists put that stake in the ground.
In late 2019, climate activist Greta Thunberg told the U.S. Congress, "You must unite behind the science. You must take action. You must do the impossible. Because giving up can never ever be an option."
More to the point, earlier that year she told officials at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, "I want you to act as if the house is on fire, because it is."
If people want to get tangled in the weeds over David Ismay's comments, and if Baker wants to give him the boot to put this flap behind us, so be it. After that we must move on to truly important things because our house – our children's house – is on fire and we have to work together to try to stop that.