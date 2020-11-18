Nobody expected budgeting in a pandemic to be bloodless, but one casualty of the Beacon Hill grinder will mean a significant, lasting loss for the state’s workforce.
As they’ve carved up Gov. Charlie Baker’s $100.7 million plan to support small businesses, Democrats in both the House and Senate gutted the administration’s career training initiative. It’s an easy target but a shortsighted one, especially in a state with nearly 10% unemployment.
Baker’s budget set aside $8.4 million for the plan, according to State House News Service. The Senate Ways and Means Committee knocked it down by about a third, to $5.5 million. The House has chewed it down to $1.5 million.
You could be forgiven for not remembering the career training initiative — it is new, after all — but you might remember when Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito dropped in at Greater Lawrence Technical High School back in January to tout plans to open vocational schools to adult learners for programs they couldn’t otherwise access.
The career training initiative, as the plan is called, imagines reinventing technical schools so they operate on three “shifts.” Traditional students will attend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by students from area high schools on waiting lists to get into technical schools. Then a third shift begins for learners beyond high school age whose careers, indeed lives, could be set on a new course if exposed to the schools' resources.
During pre-pandemic times, back in January, the administration planned to put $15 million toward the program this fiscal year. It projected that 7,500 to 10,000 more high school students would enroll in vocational classes over four years time as a result of the effort, along with 9,000 to 13,000 adults.
Rosalin Acosta, secretary of Labor and Workforce Development, said the program would create “high quality career pathways in some of the commonwealth’s largest job growth categories" and would be especially transformative for women and minorities, helping them "gain access to amazing job opportunities."
Career training, or a lack thereof, posed a real threat to stall the state’s economic growth at the time, particularly among businesses looking to hire workers into skilled jobs in technical manufacturing. The state’s unemployment rate was 2.8%. The struggle to deliver up a workforce for skilled manufacturing was becoming an impediment to doing business.
Obviously much has changed since then. One thing that hasn't is the need to build up a skilled workforce using some of the state's best training resources, i.e. its technical high schools, to their fullest potential.
A pandemic surely complicates how programs are delivered. Greater Lawrence Tech is still teaching remotely and putting together plans to bring students back into the building. Our other regional technical schools, Essex North Shore and Whittier, are offering a hybrid of in-person and online instruction. Crowding more people into those facilities may not be desirable or feasible.
But opening the offerings of these schools to a broader group of students and setting up the three shifts of vocational education that Baker and others envisioned, even if it means following a virtual or hybrid model of instruction, should be no less a priority today than it was 10 months ago. If anything, the need may be more urgent. Retraining workers to move from industries hollowed by the pandemic into new, skilled jobs requires attention and investment.
Any new plan or program that hasn’t had time to establish emotional, economic or political connections is a convenient target for a budget knife. But career training isn’t ornamental. It is vital.
The few million dollars the Baker administration planned to spend on its career training initiative is a smart investment that should be supported and restored through Beacon Hill’s budget deliberations.