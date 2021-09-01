Fifty-two years ago a California jury voted to send Sirhan Sirhan, who murdered Sen. Robert F. Kennedy over his support for Israel, to the gas chamber. Sirhan’s own life was spared three years later when the state’s Supreme Court ruled in a case that had nothing to do with him to abolish the death penalty.
That act showed Sirhan enough mercy. Even though he's an old man separated from his crime by time, he should not now be given the opportunity for parole lest California start wedging open the door of freedom for political assassins.
Two parole commissioners recently declared otherwise, saying Sirhan does not “pose an unreasonable risk of danger or threat to public safety” and that he is “suitable for release.” It was his 16th parole hearing. According to the Washington Post, it was also the first time the Los Angeles County district attorney did not show up to oppose Sirhan’s release. The DA’s office cited a new policy — again, unrelated to Sirhan — that it no longer gets involved in parole hearings.
The full parole board has up to four months to review the decision, which Gov. Gavin Newsom can also overturn. Should they agree about setting Sirhan free, it it would be the most detestable example imaginable of the adage about being lucky instead of getting what's deserved.
Kennedy had edged out Sen. Eugene McCarthy to win California’s Democratic presidential primary on June 5, 1968. After giving a victory speech in the ballroom of the Ambassador Hotel, he was making his way through the hotel kitchen when Sirhan stepped out with a .22 caliber rifle.
A Palestinian immigrant, Sirhan had previously written in a notebook: “R.F.K. must die — RFK must be killed Robert F. Kennedy must be assassinated.” Having carried out his intentions, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a life sentence, as the Post reports. A judge rejected the deal and forced a trial.
The jury didn’t intend for Sirhan's release. Usually there's no need to stipulate that a condemned killer be denied a chance at parole. The jury could not have imagined Sirhan slipping his death sentence and then, by chance, slipping into freedom.
The crime of assassinating a political leader is not just murder. It is terrorism aimed at silencing the ideas and debate that nourish democracy. Sirhan targeted those when he shot dead a supporter of Israel, a U.S. senator and a candidate with a good chance of becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.
The fact that he, at 77, is unlikely to pose much of a public threat is an irrelevant calculus. Justice requires he stay in prison.