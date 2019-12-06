News that the state Revenue Department is hauling in millions of dollars in legal marijuana revenue, as predicted, one year after the first shop opened, should carry a note of caution.
Revenue Commissioner Christopher Harding reported Wednesday the state expects to receive between $93 million and $173 million in legal pot revenue in the current budget year; that could rise to $189 million next year. Harding told lawmakers he expects that tax revenue to "continue to accelerate as retail outlets are licensed and open for business."
There are now some 30 retail pot shops in Massachusetts. Business seems to be booming and the tax revenue – a 10.75% excise tax, 6.25% sales tax, and up to 3% in local taxes – is rolling in.
It wasn't that many years ago when the first slots parlor, Plainridge Park Casino, opened in Plainville, followed by the MGM Springfield casino and, more recently, the Encore Boston in Everett. Those three businesses generated more than $81 million in revenue in July – the first full month Encore was open – according to a report in mid-August. That first month with two full-scale casinos and the slots parlor in operation brought about $23.4 million in tax revenue to the state, according to the Gaming Commission.
But those so-called "sin tax" revenues can rise and fall, depending on the economy and competition. Just ask the owners of two Connecticut casinos how hard it has been to keep the revenue line going up after casinos opened in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, luring away many gamblers looking for a shiny new venue and maybe some lucky charms.
Even with the blossoming – oops, sorry – marijuana business in Massachusetts, we've seen what the unexpected can bring. The governor's ban on the sale of vaping supplies cut into the sales and resulting tax dollars of retail marijuana shops. In his report to lawmakers this week, Harding hinted at the drop in the sale of cannabis concentrates when the vape ban went into effect as the reason for the abrupt decline in tax revenue.
Concentrates, including vape cartridges, accounted for about 20% of all legal marijuana product purchases in Massachusetts, based on a one-week snapshot provided by the Cannabis Control Commission in September, State House News Service reported.
While it's not always true that what goes up must come down, state and local officials eagerly watching the pot sales tax revenue rolling in should keep in mind the lessons of history.