An audit of more than 100,000 votes cast in randomly selected precincts in Massachusetts after the November presidential election found a microscopic number of votes that had been missed in the counting process – and no instances of fraud.
So what happened? Leading up to the presidential election the drumbeat grew louder about the prospect of widespread voter fraud. We heard about thousands of ballots showing up or disappearing unexpectedly (they didn't), large numbers of votes being cast by dead voters (they weren't) and endemic problems with voting machines switching ballots from R to D (totally false).
It wasn't just the former president who was claiming the election would be "rigged." His minions, including his personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani, proclaimed that mail-in voting would fuel a nationwide conspiracy of fraud "specifically focused on, as you would imagine, big cities controlled by Democrats." As it turned out – and as most people knew already – it just wasn't true.
After the votes were counted, state election officials across the country in red states and blue states did their own audits and found no widespread fraud, no problems and, overall, an accurate and successful election.
Here in Massachusetts we saw a record 76% of registered voters casting ballots during the presidential election cycle. Early voting and mail-in ballots proved very popular, especially in the midst of the pandemic. Secretary of State William Galvin's office said 41% of Bay State residents who voted in the general election used mail-in voting and another 23% voted early in person. The measures were so popular that many cities and towns are advocating mail-in voting be extended through June for the many local elections between now and June 30.
When the November election was over, Galvin's office did a post-election audit which is mandated by a 2014 law requiring one after every presidential general election. Galvin's elections division reported 100,349 ballots were counted in random precincts, according to State House News Service. The audit found 73 additional ballots that needed to be counted, mostly because poll workers in four precincts failed to count a small number of ballots not read by the vote-counting machine. Those should have been hand counted but weren't. Those 73 ballots represented 0.07% of the audited ballots, and their omission was human error – not a conspiracy to commit election fraud.
The key to ensuring honest elections in this state are paper ballots, which are fed into a machine that reads and tabulates the votes. If an election official suspects the machine isn't reading ballots correctly, the paper ballots can always be hand-counted. In other words, paper ballots don't disappear, they can't be hacked, and they can be counted as many times as necessary for accuracy.
Deb O'Malley, a spokeswoman for Galvin's office, said the audit did what it was supposed to do.
"The point was to make sure that our machines were counting the ballots accurately, which became a lot more relevant when people were questioning that," she told the News Service.
Besides having the literal paper trail of paper ballots, O'Malley said the audit showed the electronic tabulators used on election night were "just as effective as people counting ballots."
We're fortunate in this state there's not a powerful faction of believers in the election "fraud" lie who would use it to push through legislation restricting voters' rights, as is happening in Georgia, Arizona and other states.
Mail-in voting and early voting have proven to be popular and secure methods for helping registered voters do what they have a right to do: cast a ballot and have it counted.
We have a good track record for having clean and fair elections, while encouraging people to vote. That's a record to stand on.