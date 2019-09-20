It's been more than a decade since Massachusetts lawmakers first filed bills to limit use of hand-held cellphones, audio players and GPS units while driving. Although the state did ban texting while driving in 2010, activists seeking a law to mandate hands-free use of all electronic devices continue to be frustrated years later.
This week many of those activists, including family members of people killed in crashes involving distracted drivers, went to Beacon Hill for some face-to-face meetings. Their goal? To pressure lawmakers to get the job done and get a bill on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk to be signed into law.
Emily Stein, president of the Safe Roads Alliance, told State House News Service this week, "It is extraordinarily frustrating. There's a lack of transparency. It seems there's a lack of honesty."
She added, "Everybody I've spoken with has said very clearly, 'this is a priority for us and we want to see this passed.' So why hasn't it passed?"
That's the question that hangs over much legislation sent to committees for study, never to see daylight again. But the fate of this hands-free cellphone bill is especially baffling because a majority of the public is behind it and overwhelming majorities of both chambers (155-2 in the House and 40-0 in the Senate) passed it. Now it's before a six-member, Democrat-controlled conference committee tasked with resolving disagreements over some parts of the legislation. Once it was sent there it stalled and has remained stalled for nearly three months.
The news service reported the biggest sticking point seems to be deciding how to collect and publish demographic data police would record whenever they made a traffic stop for a possible hands-free violation.
The family members of victims of distracted driving have the most compelling case to make. They know well the tragic consequences that can come when a driver gets caught up in scrolling to the next song or punching in an address for directions on a phone. There are enough distractions and challenges to safe driving in Massachusetts. The Legislature needs to pry this bill out of committee and send a version to the governor for his signature. Too much time has passed and too many lives lost for this to drag out another day.