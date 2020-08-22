Everyone should get a flu shot this season who can get one without risking their health. The Baker administration’s urgency in advocating for shots in Massachusetts is appreciated, given the similarities between influenza and COVID-19, and the potential of a bad flu season to seriously complicate efforts to contain a pandemic.
But last week’s decision by state health officials to require every school student in the state to get a flu shot, as well as every child over 6 months attending a daycare, merits more discussion than a memo from the Department of Public Health. If Massachusetts is to become the first state in the country to require flu vaccines for nearly all of its children, the people’s representatives in the state House and Senate should be the ones to make that call.
Let’s be clear from the outset: We are strong advocates for vaccinating children for diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis, chicken pox and the range of other communicable but nearly eradicated diseases that stay on the fringes of our society only because of rigid public health standards. State laws, written by legislators, set those requirements. Families of every kid going to public school, preschool, camp or college must prove they've met them.
We are also strong advocates for the flu vaccine — and we aren’t alone.
During the 2018-19 flu season, 4 in 5 children in Massachusetts were vaccinated for the flu — the highest rate of any state in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adults didn’t do nearly as well — 53.5% were vaccinated — but that was the second-highest vaccination rate in the country, behind Rhode Island. (In New Hampshire, the vaccination rates that year were 67% for children and 48.6% for adults.) In a place where so many children and adults get vaccinated willingly, one wonders why the state felt the urge to issue last week's directive.
Mandating flu shots is different than stepping up a public education effort to encourage everyone to get one. Health officials are leaning on broad powers to issue such rulings in a public emergency. Yet, the Baker administration clearly views this as something other than a one-time precaution. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said on Thursday the requirement would be implemented every year going forward. One prays this public health emergency doesn’t outlast the oncoming flu season.
The scope of the rule is also questionable. The requirement applies to all K-12 students, college and university students, as well as kids in daycare and preschool. Homeschool students are exempted, as are college students studying remotely, and those children whose families have gotten a medical or religious exemption. Students in school districts using a remote learning model are not exempt, however, and they must get the vaccine by the end of the year just like everyone else. Even if those kids never leave their houses, talking to a public school teacher online means they must have the flu vaccine.
The flu vaccine is a different protection than the panel of other shots required of school-age children. It’s adjusted seasonally in anticipation of common strands of flu, and its effectiveness varies from year to year. A report on last season’s vaccine published by the CDC put its effectiveness at about 45%.
That’s not to diminish the importance of flu shots to the public health. Taken by enough people, they offer protection to the entire population, even if not bulletproof. Graft onto that an urgent need to keep flu patients out of the emergency room, lest our hospitals be overwhelmed treating for both COVID-19 and influenza, and the argument for everyone to go to the pharmacy or doctor’s office for a flu shot is seriously compelling.
Mandating it for students may be smart public health policy — or it may not. A discussion should happen fast, to be sure, but surely there should be discussion. And it just so happens that lawmakers on Beacon Hill continue to work during a session that’s been extended in light of the impact of COVID-19.
Implementing this directive without public input — including from a group of parents who are protesting the decision — does a disservice to what’s generally been a capable, thoughtful response by the state to the challenges presented by a pandemic.
We’ll be getting our flu shots, for sure. Everyone else should as well. Instead of issuing edicts, the state Legislature should deliberate over whether this should be required of all children and students, or just strongly recommended. If so, let them change the law accordingly.