It used to be we would only occasionally see a coyote wandering through our neighborhood, usually at dusk or dawn in the warmer months.
Now, of course, the warmer months are happening year-round, the animals are being spotted more frequently than ever before.
On Jan. 24, for example, a coyote bit a dog in Groveland. Late last month, a woman in Lynnfield encountered a coyote in her yard while she was putting away her Christmas decorations. The animal was later killed, and tested positive for rabies, as did another coyote strangled to death by a man in Exeter, N.H.
That encounter was a literal example of people taking coyote control into their own hands. While it was certainly brave, it also led to a round of painful treatment for rabies, as a precaution.
Wildlife experts, including local animal control officers, would much prefer the job of controlling coyotes be left to them. And it should be, as the unintended consequences of home-grown solutions can be deadly.
Take, for example the recent death of a family dog in Danvers. The animal died after coming upon and eating meat laced with antifreeze in the Danvers Town Forest.
The meat was apparently a bait pile meant to lure and kill coyotes, which had been spotted in the area recently. While coyotes can be hunted legally between Oct. 19 and March 7, it is never allowed in the town forest, where residents routinely take their dogs for some fresh air.
Like it or not, coyotes have become a part of suburban and city life.
There are safer ways to keep coyotes at bay than indiscriminately tossing poison into the woods. The animals are opportunistic feeders, so residents should keep their garbage bins secure and put trash out the day of pickup, not the night before. Keeping barbecue grills and bird feeder areas clean also helps. So does keeping an eye on your pets -- coyotes see cats and small dogs as food, and larger dogs as competition.
Coyotes have long been more afraid of humans than humans are of them. However, when residents encounter an animal that doesn't run off when confronted, or follows people or pets, they should call animal control. It's the safest approach for all involved, and the best way to avoid a painful round of rabies treatments.