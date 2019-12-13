Good news about climate change and its effects has been hard to come by in recent years. But there is a twinkling of hope to be found in the ongoing restoration of the Great Salt Marsh.
For the past few years, the Trustees of Reservations has been leading the effort to restore the marsh -- more than 20,000 acres of marsh, barrier beach, tidal river, estuary, mudflat and upland islands stretching from Gloucester to the New Hampshire border.
And this is no million-dollar vanity project. The marsh plays a vital role in the North Shore ecosystem, guarding against coastal erosion, mitigating flooding and serving as a spawning ground for any number of marine species.
The marsh has been put at risk by rising ocean levels and the historic farming practice of ditching.
"Farmers sought to improve drainage for agricultural production," Russell Hopping, a coastal ecologist with the Trustees, told reporter Taylor Ann Bradford. "Their ditching was done to facilitate drainage."
The Trustees project -- begun as a pilot -- is elegant in its simplicity. Harvested salt hay is layered in about half the areas affected by ditching. Over three to five years, sediment builds among the hay, filling in the ditch and restoring the marsh to its natural rhythms. If successful, it could easily be copied elsewhere. Significantly, the $400,000 project has been funded with a mix of grants from government, nonprofit and private sources.
"The work we do today to test new techniques will serve as a road map for others working to protect critical habitats and their dependent species, as well as homes and businesses, for generations to come," Trustees President and CEO Barbara Erickson said.
In an unsettled time, the work being done along the Atlantic coast offers at least a small dose of optimism.