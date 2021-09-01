In the midst of a drum beat of summer floods, drought and western wildfires, it's heartening to hear this week about lessons that really were learned from an earlier natural disaster – the devastation of Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago.
On Sunday, a Beverly-based urban search and rescue team drove to the Baton Rouge area to help in the wake of last weekend's massive Hurricane Ida. This task force of 80 members, one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency teams around the country, was well equipped, self-contained and ready to roll as soon as the worst of the storm had passed over Louisiana.
Headed by Sean Brown, the fire chief in Concord, N.H. – who was part of the team that responded after Katrina in 2005 – these responders were trained and ready for exactly this kind of natural disaster. FEMA deserves credit for establishing these quick-response teams, staffed by firefighters, police, doctors, hazmat technicians, structural engineers and others, according to a story by reporter Paul Leighton.
The FEMA search and rescue teams are the result of a lesson learned from Katrina and other natural disasters. More importantly, the breached levees and widespread flooding that brought so much death and damage to New Orleans after Katrina lead to re-engineering and rebuilding levees and pump systems that appear to have done their job holding back most of the storm surge and flood waters of Hurricane Ida.
Brown said the Massachusetts team has been to Louisiana several other times in the past few years to help with weather-related events, but Ida might have been the most damaging hurricane since Katrina left some 1,800 dead and more than $150 billion in damage. Because the rebuilt levee system held back the water, the death toll is expected to be a tiny fraction of the tragedy of 2005.
Brown and his team were expected to arrive Monday night and he said they were ready for whatever they would be called on to do.
"This is certainly what the team is designed for," Brown told Leighton in a phone interview. "It's what we train for. We certainly don't want anything bad to ever happen, but if and when it does, we want to be the ones to do what we've been trained to do to help the impacted people."
Natural disasters are an unfortunate fact of life, but we take heart there are people ready to step up with their expertise to help those in need.