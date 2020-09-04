While Massachusetts and New Hampshire have had much recent success in dampening the spread of COVID-19, it is clear we are still in the what epidemiologists call the first wave of the pandemic. As much as we would like to hope the disease is on the wane, there is a strong chance it will bounce back several months down the road.
The severity of that second wave will likely depend on several things, including continued adherence to masking and social distancing measures, the restriction of travel to and from states with high rates of infection and the development and delivery of an effective vaccine.
It will be equally important, however, for cities and towns to track possible new outbreaks quickly, before they spread across the community. A relatively new method currently being used in Gloucester shows promise in that regard.
The city, working with Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, has begun testing sewage to determine the presence of COVID-19 and help estimate the number of cases on Cape Ann.
The method itself isn’t new -- it has been used since the 1940s, most recently to track a polio outbreak in Israel. And the science itself is fairly straightforward. About two-thirds of people infected with COVID-19 excrete the virus in their stool. The pathogen ends up in sewage treatment plants, where it shows up in test samples.
While testing obviously can’t pinpoint who has contracted the disease, it nonetheless plays an important role in containing outbreaks. Combined with other testing, it can help municipal officials determine whether it is safe to loosen pandemic restrictions, or if more stringent measures are needed.
The method can also work on a smaller scale. Wastewater monitoring has been used to catch outbreaks among students at the University of Arizona and Utah State before students even started showing symptoms. That allowed university officials to implement quarantine strategies at specific dorms before the virus could spread. It is a smart approach that should be duplicated nationwide.
“We think it is a really great tool that can help us keep eyes on our community level transmission,” said Karin Carroll, the public health director in Gloucester, which started testing in July.
It’s also surprisingly cost-effective. Gloucester will end up paying a little more than $31,000 through the end of the year for its wastewater testing. It’s a small price to pay for a potentially effective tool in anticipating -- and heading off -- COVID-19’s second wave.