Summer vacation begins this year with far less excitement than usual. No children are anticipating that last school bell to usher in weeks of camp or playing in the sand or jumping in the pool or hanging out with their friends. For families, lost connections to teachers and classes, such as they’ve been these past couple of months, also mean a loss of important services, namely school lunch.
The pandemic shuttered schools but their cafeterias have remained open, distributing bagged meals and snacks. Given the economy’s weakened condition from COVID-19, far more families can use those free meals now and are taking advantage of them.
But lunch likely will end with the school year, except in those communities with higher levels of poverty served by special summer programs. Sure, school districts elsewhere are welcome to keep their kitchens open, but as Statehouse reporter Christian Wade noted this past week, they may have to do so on their own dime.
The state is asking for an emergency decision from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that would support those schools that decide to keep serving lunch, reimbursing their costs. Hopefully the federal government delivers. Its decision affects the nutrition of countless children whose families need the assistance.
At the end of last month, 1 in 5 households in the U.S. didn’t have reliable access to food. The rate of food insecurity was double among households with children age 12 and younger, the Washington Post reports. One can only expect hunger to deepen, at least in the short term, as the country copes with an economy slowly reawakening from lockdown.
The government has already tweaked rules for lunches delivered to kids in summer programs that are closed or restricted due to the pandemic. A couple of weeks ago Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue issued waivers allowing lunches to be handed out in bags; programs are usually required to serve children in groups. The government also relaxed rules around serving times and that require kids to be present to receive their lunches. Parents may now pick up meals on their children's behalf.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, we want to continue to be flexible since there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to feeding kids,” Perdue said in a statement.
That’s welcome news in communities such as Lawrence, where these summer programs operate. The federal government reimburses the costs of summer lunch in cities and towns where at least half of the students are eligible for free or reduced price meals during the normal school year -- a calculation based on family income.
Massachusetts is asking Perdue to expand the number of districts getting money to make lunch.
Sure, school districts don't need the federal government to do this. And certainly there are other programs designed to prevent kids from going hungry. In Massachusetts, for example, the state is creating a network to give boxed lunches to children whose families get benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
But it's doubtful local school districts will absorb the cost themselves, especially in these times of austerity, where budgets will soon shrink if they haven’t already.
“Families are in desperate need during this crisis,” Natasha Smith, director of child nutrition for Project Bread, told Wade, “and if this program doesn’t continue, a lot of kids will go without.”
They shouldn’t have to. Instead the Department of Agriculture should expand its limits on which communities are eligible to serve lunch over the summer.
Sandwiches, veggie sticks and fruit may be a thin tether to school, but for many children and their families, it’s an important one that shouldn't be severed.