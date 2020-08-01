School superintendents must long for the mornings when they’re pressed with the tough call of whether to cancel school for 4 inches of snow. The choice they face now — unfairly placed upon them and local school committees, it would seem — is far more convoluted with far more at stake.
To this point, state officials appear to be allowing school districts to chart their own course in deciding whether students will return to class this fall, whether they’ll return on a limited basis, or whether all lessons will be offered virtually, as they were in the spring, as a precaution to prevent spread of COVID-19.
One appreciates the nod to local control. However, when the state has made every other command and control decision regarding what’s appropriate in this public health crisis — whether and where people must wear masks, how many people may shop inside Market Basket at the same time, or how many days people must quarantine after traveling out of state — why would they relegate this one?
On this front, Gov. Charlie Baker and Education Commission Jeff Riley should lead more decisively. Certainly school officials have plenty of decisions to make about logistics. But the big question — will students get on buses to go to classes held inside schools buildings — needs to be settled now.
Districts in Massachusetts faced a Friday deadline to give the state three draft plans — for bringing all students back to school; resuming the remote teaching forced by COVID-19 closures earlier this year; or some blend of the two.
Listening to school leaders, teachers and parents hash out those plans was agonizing, though certainly not nearly as agonizing as the actual work of stitching together all of the details. From class configurations to cleaning schedules, nearly every aspect of running a school has been under scrutiny.
This messy work reveals the need for stronger guidance. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has issued scads of directives on topics such as what to do when a kid gets sick on the school bus. Missing is the answer to the burning question that districts are still struggling to answer: What’s the best way forward?
Squeezing all the kids back into their schools is a non-starter. A scenario for every kid coming back requires as much magical thinking about dodging a bloom of coronavirus as it does personal protective equipment.
A more realistic question is whether to attempt a “hybrid” model, where students spend some time at school and some time learning at home. Or should schools just pick up where they left off in June, refining the remote learning that left much to be desired, with perhaps the most needy of students allowed to return to a physical building?
“We’re trying to do the best we can in a difficult circumstance, so as to keep students safe and balance risk and education. And that’s a fine balance,” Andover Superintendent Sheldon Berman told the town’s School Committee last Thursday night. Being in a classroom is inarguably better for learning, he acknowledged. Not so much public health. “We can’t do that right now. Logistically with this coronavirus … that’s not safe for our students,” he said.
Pity the superintendents, school committees and teachers put in this position. And it’s not just in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It’s everywhere.
“At the end of the day the risk of losing someone, a student or a teacher, is just far too great,” Beverly School Committee member Kelley Ferretti concluded the other night at the suggestion of bringing back students and teachers. She was speaking during a virtual meeting, of course, because the coronavirus is still too dangerous for the committee’s seven members to meet in person, to say nothing for 4,700 students enrolled across eight schools.
That much hasn’t changed since early March. It’s a safe bet it won’t be much different by September.
What's the best approach everyplace else? Should that really be left to the leaders everyplace else? There’s too much at stake for local school committees to answer that question. Consider the consequences of failure — a COVID-19 outbreak that affects many more people than just the families in that district.
School leaders, teachers and parents have spent plenty of time thinking and planning, with plenty still to come. All of us would now benefit from some decisiveness and clarity from the top.