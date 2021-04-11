Once again, residents of our community are put out of their homes due to thoughtless smokers and a painful lesson that goes unheeded.
Within the past week, carelessness with smoking materials fueled two fires in Lawrence. The first incident, on Easter afternoon, involved a devastating fire that destroyed three properties, at 19 Bennington St., and 12 and 14 Saratoga St. Three others homes were damaged, a car and motorcycle were destroyed, and 16 people were put out of their homes.
The second fire started early Saturday, at 30 Osgood St., when fire officials say “careless disposal of cigarettes” caused a three-alarm blaze that did significant damage to a multifamily home and temporarily displaced four families.
“It’s good that smokers go outdoors to smoke,” Fire Chief Brian Moriarty told reporter Allison Corneau, “but it is so important to properly dispose of smoking materials. Use a metal can filled with water or sand. Don’t drop it on the ground, in mulch or dried leaves or potted plants or mix with trash.”
All of which seems so obvious. But for far too many smokers, the world is an ashtray. And it takes only one errant butt, tossed in dry fuel and whipped by the wind, to lead to significant damage.
Two years ago, a cigarette carelessly put out on a third-floor porch started a fire that spread through a multifamily home at 127-129 East Haverhill St. in Lawrence. Again, thankfully, there were no injuries. But a dozen people were put out of their homes.
Nearly four years ago, and about five blocks north of Easter Sunday’s fire, a cigarette set fire to some vegetation at 131-133 Bennington St., which caused other combustible materials to ignite. Flames quickly spread up the side of the building, then whipped around on the wind, leaping through a cluster of buildings.
The conflagration destroyed three triple-deckers, damaged four others and displaced a total of 64 people.
This isn’t just a Lawrence problem, of course. Smoking materials start nearly 50 fires per day across the United States, killing nearly 600 people per year and causing nearly a half-billion dollars worth of property damage, according to a study by the National Fire Protection Association that looked at fires reported from 2012 through 2016.
Smoking-related fires were responsible for nearly one-quarter of all fire-related deaths during that period. Strikingly, in 1 of 5 cases of smoking-related fires, the flames started on a porch or balcony.
If that's not bad enough, consider that much of Lawrence, as with any old mill city, is a tinder box.
Buildings are packed together tightly. Many two- and three-story homes, dating to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, used a paper-based insulation and asphalt siding. They’re also built with parallel rows of two-by-fours running the length of the structure. As fire spreads, these rows act as chutes, channeling flames up the side of the building.
These fires may not be intentionally set. But it should go without saying that anyone smoking off the back deck of one of the many multifamilies in the city, or in a driveway or on the sidewalk or pretty much anywhere, should appreciate the potential of the smallest of embers to inflict massive devastation.
“It is important for members of our community to understand the importance of fire safety,” police Chief Roy Vasque told Corneau. This includes making sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are operational, with batteries replaced on a regular basis, and that every member of every family knows ahead of time what to do in case of fire.
It also means that everyone who smokes a cigarette, cigar or cigarillo takes care to extinguish it when finished. Their families — indeed, their neighbors and city — count on them for that much.