While memes aplenty are popping up on social media taking jabs at the perceived irrelevance of musician Neil Young, it’s hard not to admire an artist who will take a giant hit in the wallet to stand up for the truth.
Last week, the veteran rock star announced his intention to pull all of his music from the streaming service Spotify in protest of allowing content that spreads misinformation about COVID-19 to be disseminated to its subscribers. At the center of his decision is a podcast interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” last month featuring Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist who has been banned from Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation.
On the episode, Malone said “mass formation psychosis” is responsible for people believing that COVID-19 vaccines work and that hospitals are financially incentivized to to inflate reports of deaths from the virus, among other claims. The episode went viral on social media.
“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule,” wrote Young — whose hits include “Horse with No Name,” “Heart of Gold,” “Cinnamon Girl, and “Old Man” to name a few — in a since-deleted letter published online and addressed to his manager and record label.
“With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence,” the letter reads. “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”
On Sunday, Spotify co-founder and Chief Executive Daniel Ek said the service will make a concession and add “content advisory” flags on podcast episodes about the pandemic. He also posted the service’s platform rules, while clarifying his stance.
“It is important to me that we don’t take on the position of being content censors,” Ek said.
Rogan has gone public defending himself, although this is far from the first time he’s had to do so concerning content on his show. He says he’s just having chit chats.
“I’m interested in finding out what the truth is,” he said in an Instagram post. “And I’m interested in having interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions. I’m not interested in only talking to people that have one perspective.”
Joni Mitchell – who like Young is a California-based musician and one-time celebrity who hit her peak in the 1970s – joined him in his protest. Few others have, but that’s not the point
Rogan is one of Spotify’s biggest stars and earns upward of $100 million through it. Young has far, far less clout on the most popular streaming service in the country. Still, he has said, he’ll be losing over $750,000 a year and that’s not chump change.
Young’s decision has ignited much debate about free speech, however, Rogan’s interview with Dr. Malone amounts to publishing fake — and dangerous — news. What’s worse is that a huge portion of his fan base will take the episode as fact.
In addition to producing hit over hit that has become classic rock, Young always has been political and unafraid to stand up for his beliefs regardless of their potential impact on his popularity. And now, admirably, he’s done it again.
“I am happy and proud to stand in solidarity with the front line health care workers who risk their lives every day to help others,” he posted.
If many millennials and those younger than them didn’t know who Neil Young was a week and a half ago, they most certainly do now.