The Massachusetts House voted 154-0 for a bill aimed at preventing healthcare workers who have abused someone with disabilities from being hired into a similar situation of providing care.
The bill would set up a registry listing the names of anyone against whom the state Disabled Persons Protection Commission has substantiated a claim of abuse or financial extortion. The registry would be confidential but accessible to employers who would be required to check the list before hiring a person. Anyone on the list could not work with individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities.
The advocates behind the bill – called Nicky's Law, after Nicky Chan, who was beaten several years ago while in a day program for people with intellectual disabilities – say it's necessary because abusers in the healthcare industry can sometimes remain in the business because their employers aren't aware of past offenses.
Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, a Methuen Democrat who filed the original House legislation, told State House News Service, "It's hard for us to find a more vulnerable population than those who are intellectually and developmentally disabled and usually physically as well, and most often cannot communicate to a loved one or trusted employee that they are being abused."
More than 13,000 of the 20,000-plus calls to the Disabled Persons Protection Commission's hotline in fiscal 2019 were to report sexual, emotional or physical abuse against individuals with disabilities, according to Rep. Kay Khan, D-Newton, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities.
Some 2,200 of those cases were referred to prosecutors, but charges weren't filed in most of them, she said.
That shows this registry is necessary, "with due process safeguards, which this bill provides," Khan said.
The Senate passed a similar bill in the last session but it stalled in the House. This time, with unanimous support by House members, the bill needs to move forward, win approval, get the governor's signature and be enacted. There is a clear need for these safeguards to protect people who are most vulnerable from those who might hurt or take advantage of them.