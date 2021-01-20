So much was different about President Joe Biden’s inauguration as 46th president of the United States. In view of security, two weeks after an armed mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, and a pandemic surging across the country, the customary parade down Pennsylvania Avenue was skipped, as were the formal galas usually held to fete the new president.
Sure, the nation got a television special hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring the likes of Jon Bon Jovi and John Legend. But that’s just another night of television.
There were no photos of celebrities and dignitaries in pageant gowns and tuxes. There were no videos of the first couple dancing to Beyonce singing Etta James, as Barack and Michelle Obama did in 2009, or stories of chickens let loose amid the celebration, as happened at a ball during Richard Nixon’s second inaugural.
No, you can’t have a ball, even one secured by a phalanx of agents from the FBI and Secret Service, with the nation in the grips of COVID-19. Alas, one more tradition is scrapped and replaced by some feeble, streamed stand-in.
Parties celebrating the new president have been held since James Madison’s friends threw what was considered the first such “ball” in 1809 and charged $4 a ticket to attend (about $85 in today’s money), according to Smithsonian Magazine.
Some presidents have many such parties. Bill Clinton is said to have set a record with 14 for his second inaugural. Four years ago, Donald Trump had only three.
Some committees spend lavishly, others not so much. Even though Trump’s Inaugural Committee raised $107 million, his Liberty Ball was reportedly a modest affair, with cupcakes served on paper plates.
There’s surely some symbolism in the fact that Biden has no such celebration, not this year. In the midst of a pandemic, maybe it's best for his incoming administration to skip the bubbly, buckle down and get to work.
But for Americans jolted by division and images of political violence, such rituals of government provide a little bit of comfort that our nation continues on its course. It's too bad they had to skip the dancing.