If intensive care units were the front lines of COVID-19 containment two months ago, the battle lines have since shifted to nursing homes and long-term care centers. And while the state collects data on how well those facilities are handling the outbreak and protecting patients, the public should know — in real time — results of those inspections.
A report in Commonwealth Magazine last week underscores the need. The magazine, published by the think tank MassINC, says audits of more than 350 nursing centers across the state are finding that a “significant number” are not where they should be when it comes to controlling spread of the coronavirus. The 28-point audits, announced by the state last month, look at areas such as staffing, access to protective equipment and how well facilities separate residents known to be infected with COVID-19. The magazine cited sources calling the audit process messy, with unclear standards guiding inspectors.
It’s a chilling report, albeit one slim on details, especially for residents of nursing and long-term care facilities and their families. The coronavirus is especially treacherous or seniors, and deaths reported in some centers lead us to assume they’re struggling to contain it. These audits apparently confirm that.
But we shouldn’t have to wait for the data. The public should know soon how these centers stack up. The state has signaled plans to release the audits, just as every inspection of a nursing home and long-term care facility is ultimately released made public. But this particular information should not have to wait for bureaucracy. Results should come as they’re reported.
The stakes are painfully high. At the beginning of last week, 48 residents of Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center in Lawrence had died after contracting COVID-19. Their deaths represented more than half of the overall fatalities from the disease in the city. A couple weeks earlier, officials at Masconomet Healthcare Center in Topsfield acknowledged 11 deaths of residents from COVID-19, and dozens more who’d tested positive. As of the end of last week, longterm care facilities were the settings of 3 in 5 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide.
Credit goes to Gov. Charlie Baker and his administration for their response. Indeed, it was the state’s plan to address the COVID-19 in nursing homes that prompted these audits.
The 28-point inspections will sort centers into three categories — those that are in “adherence” with standards, those in adherence but needing a follow-up inspection, or ones not in adherence at all. The facilities’ scores on the first and subsequent audits will determine how much they get from a $130 million state fund created to help them cope with the coronavirus. That’s only half of the money the state has put toward controlling the spread of COVID-19 in longterm care facilities.
State auditors spent the past two weeks visiting longterm care facilities for the first round of “baseline” audits. Other inspections will follow.
The process creates an incentive for facilities with problems to improve, and to use the state’s money in areas where it's most needed. It’s a sound approach, even if its introduction was bumpy in the understandably chaotic environment of a pandemic.
These audits also create an important check for families of nursing home residents, who are separated from their loved ones and only allowed to visit from the other side of the window, due to precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Questions raised by these inspections — about staff training in identifying symptoms of COVID-19, the frequency of screening for COVID-19 among patients and how a center communicates its progress, among others — are burning questions for every family. And they should have the answers promptly.
Families making decisions about the care of their loved ones deserve to know immediately if problems are spotted.
A state outline of how these audits are implemented promises “a public reporting format to provide consolidated information” that includes the aduit results. The Baker administration must see to it that this report is posted quickly.