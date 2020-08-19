With the explosion in the use of Zoom and other online meeting apps during the pandemic came the phenomenon of "Zoombombing," where hackers abruptly break into an online presentation with obscene, racist or simply outrageous images, words or audio.
Zoombombing is the graffiti of the 21st century, meant to grab attention, shock and offend. It's meant to disrupt and upset people -- whether it's through a swastika and racist words spray-painted on a city sidewalk, or the Nazi flag and a written obscenity using the "N" word that appeared briefly on a Newburyport School Committee meeting's Zoom call Monday night.
NPR reported in the spring that this type of hacking had become so common the FBI was issuing warnings about it.
In April, a worship service at Tabernacle Congregational Church in Salem was "Zoombombed" by as many as five people posting racist and lewd comments, images and music in the online forum. Nationally, NPR reported Zoombombers disrupted an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in New York, Sunday school in Texas and online classes at the University of Southern California.
And now, hackers interrupted a Newburyport School Committee meeting about school reopening plans.
It wasn't clear who hacked into the Newburyport meeting, which was briefly halted by the disruption. But when it restarted, no school official spoke out to address the racist and obscene language. It was as if it never happened, until several people raised the issue during the public comment period.
School officials missed a significant teachable moment when they failed to condemn the language, racism and action by the unknown hacker. Someone – the mayor, as School Committee chair, was at the meeting – should have swiftly spoken out against what happened. There's no need to dwell on this hateful incident – since getting attention is one goal of people who do these things – but ignoring it is wrong. It must be recognized and condemned when it happens. After that the committee and city IT staff should look into the latest best practices for blocking future Zoombombers, if at all possible.
Swastikas can be scrubbed off a sidewalk or painted over on the side of a building; offensive Zoombombing interruptions can be deleted as quickly as possible. But we must acknowledge and condemn this hate and stupidity that exists in some small, dark corners of our society.