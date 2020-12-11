"If we see the light at the end of the tunnel, it's just the light of an oncoming train."
Robert Lowell was a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and not a businessman, but the Boston Brahmin neatly summed up the state's current economic climate in his poem "Since 1939."
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts announced earlier this week that its business confidence index actually went up November, rising 3.1 points to 49.3. Yes, the confidence index is presented on a 100-point scale, so 49.3 is no one's idea of a passing grade. But considering a 50 is considered a "neutral" outlook, it's one step closer to a gentleman's C.
Much of the newfound optimism is thanks to science, not sales.
"Massachusetts companies appear to believe that the new COVID-19 vaccines will ultimately stem the increase in new cases and restore stability to the economy," Raymond Torto, chair of AIM's Board of Economic Advisers, told the State House News Service. "The fact that employers are significantly more confident about conditions six months from now than they are about current conditions is a strong indicator that they see better days ahead.
Good news, to be sure. Left unanswered, however, is how many businesses will remain to take advantage of sunnier times and a steadier economy next spring.
Already, almost a quarter of restaurants in the state have closed for good since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown in March. That number is only expected to grow over the winter, when outdoor dining becomes an impossibility. Many restaurants plan to "hibernate" after the holidays, with no set reopening plans. The tens of thousands of other small businesses that power the state's cities and towns aren't in much better shape.
Gov. Charlie Baker's recent rollback of reopening measures is aimed at cutting into the recent surge of coronavirus cases; many health experts are arguing he didn't go far enough. But any shutdown that doesn't come with an accompanying -- and significant -- aid package for small businesses is only delaying the inevitable. After an aggressive response earlier this year, both federal and state lawmakers have dragged their feet on addressing the deepening economic crisis on Main Street. Many of our local businesses can't wait six months for help, no matter how optimistic some people may be.