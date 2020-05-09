Bobby Orr says he’s not a hero. He’s just a guy who played a game.
Doctors and nurses treating patients with COVID-19, while exposing themselves to the disease, are real heroes, he says.
The Hall of Fame defenseman protested the label in an interview with several sports reporters ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the St. Louis Blues in 1970.
The anniversary alone is big enough deal, but for Orr it comes with an extra layer of attention. It was the image of his celebratory leap after his game winning goal that became iconic of a team and a championship that changed the way New Englanders think of hockey. The sprawled-out flight of the league’s best player that year — one of the best of all time, to be sure — fed the pride of Bruins fans and the imaginations of generations to come.
Orr is a nice guy and a humble one. But if he's not a hero, then who is?
It’s not just because of his speed and offense, though Orr’s 120 goals and assists in 1969-70 led the league that year. In fact, he remains the only defenseman to ever win the Art Ross Trophy, given to the league’s top offensive producer. Nor is it because of the records he set -- and, in some cases, still holds -- in subsequent seasons.
Forty seconds into overtime of Game 4 against the Blues, on May 10, 1970, Orr showed a trait only possessed by the great ones — the ability to deliver in the clutch. Only 22 at the time, he had yet to score a goal in that season's finals. Then he scored the most important one.
He took a pass from Derek “Turk” Sanderson, who was behind the net, and in one motion put the puck past Blues goaltender Glen Hall. He won the game and the Stanley Cup. Then he took flight.
Whether he was tripped or leapt in exultation — or, he would later say, a little of both — he soared several feet over the ice in the mother of all celebrations. It's doesn't last long in the highlight reel. Fortunately the late Ray Lussier, shooting for the Boston Record-American, was there to capture it with a photo.
But Orr's goal and his moment of hockey player turned superhero, now immortalized by Henry Weber’s statue in front of the Garden, does not earn a hero’s badge. Neither does a 12-year career shortened by kneed injuries.
His status is gilded as much by the person he is when he’s not wearing skates.
His close friend, the late Eagle-Tribune sports editor Russ Conway, once recalled the experience of following Orr after a game on a road trip. Orr had packed his car trunk with souvenirs. Thomas J. Whalen includes the anecdote in his forthcoming book, “Kooks and Degenerates on Ice: Bobby Orr, the Big, Bad Bruins and the Stanley Cup Championship That Transformed Hockey.”
Having extracted Conway’s promise not to report on what he was about to see, Orr led him to the children’s ward of a local hospital where he began handing out presents, bed by bed, floor by floor -- ice hockey’s answer to Santa Claus. Yet it was clear to Conway that Orr came around more often than once a year.
Like most of the Bruins in 1969-70 — and people like Johnny Bucyk, Gerry Cheevers and Phil Esposito — Orr wasn’t some detached celebrity athlete, as so many of the modern ones are. He was one of us, an everyday guy, and a good guy at that.
Orr may not be the kind of hero who saves the lives of hospital patients, risking his own as he does so.
He may not be the nurturing, providing, life-giving kind of hero, like the ones we'll celebrate with flowers and brunch on Mother’s Day today.
But 50 years after a timely goal that earned the Bruins one of six Stanley Cups — and one of two he would lead the team to capture over 10 seasons in Boston — Orr was and remains very much a hero.
The fact he won’t concede the point confirms it.