"We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature."
Abraham Lincoln surely knew what he was doing when he personally added the phrase "better angels" to his first inaugural address. In March of 1861, as the nation teetered on the brink of civil war, the 16th president called upon Americans as individuals -- as neighbors, not as northerners or southerners, or members of a political party -- to rally behind what unites us. It offers a lesson for us all as we turn the page on 2019.
To be sure, to compare -- even tangentially -- the current political climate with the Civil War, which cost the lives of an estimated 620,000 American soldiers and 50,000 civilians, is to risk hyperbole. We are not at the brink of armed internal conflict. But we are a nation seemingly at war with itself.
We are more divided than ever, at least politically. Study after study, poll after poll have shown a deep distrust and disunity between Democrats and Republicans over the others' values and views. And while it might be convenient to pin all the blame on the president and Congress, the divide begins at home. And it's been that way for a while. A 2010 study, for example, revealed that nearly half of all Republicans would be "somewhat or very unhappy" if their child married a Democrat. And nearly a third of Democrats felt the same way about Republicans. That was a marked increase in the level of people reporting that view in the 1960s. We can't imagine those numbers have improved over the past decade.
We know it, too. A USA Today/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this year found that nine out of 10 Americans -- about as close as you can get to unanimous in national polling -- say it's important to reduce that divisiveness. A key to bringing us closer together, most of the respondents said, is to find common ground and build from there.
To say such common ground exists is not Pollyannaish. Even as we remain oceans apart politically, we come together every day in other areas. One need only look to the outpouring of support for Pete Frates, the Beverly native and driving force behind the Ice Bucket Challenge, who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars to fight amyotriphic lateral sclerosis before succumbing to the disease a few short weeks ago.
Last Saturday, more than 400 plungers and about 1,000 onlookers crowded Gloucester's Good Harbor Beach for the eighth and final Plunge 4 Pete, to help the Frates' family defray the cost of Pete's care. More than $200,000 was raised for the cause, presumably by plungers of all political persuasions.
In Lawrence, there was the story of the Pop Warner 10U football team, which ended the 2019 season one win away from a national championship. Just a few short years ago, the Hurricanes program was on the verge of going out of business. Led by local Chris Morales, however, the community raised enough money to pay off overdue bills, buy new uniforms and send the team to the championships in Orlando, Florida.
“We couldn’t have done with this without the local community,” Ryan Mustapha said last month. “We are in awe of how kind and generous people have been. This is a dream come true for all of us and we plan on representing New England, Massachusetts and especially Lawrence with pride.”
We can't imagine any of those donors signed their check Democrat or Republican, #MAGA or #NeverTrumper.
Today is traditionally a time to reflect on the past 12 months and to set goals for the year ahead. What better time to consider our better angels?