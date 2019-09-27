For a group that holds all but one of the state's executive seats as well as the House and the Senate, the state's Democratic Party sure can be petty.
How else to describe the move by the Democrat-dominated House of Representatives to remove the Massachusetts Republican Party chair from the process to select the director of the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance? And if the preceding sentence sounded too inside baseball for you, well, you're right. The stakes are exceedingly small. But they shed a light on the pettiness that pervades Statehouse politics, despite the protestations from elected officials that everyone gets along in a spirit of easy bonhomie.
The House earlier this week passed a bill containing a series of campaign finance reforms. There were some good ideas in the package, too, including adding more oversight for the campaign finances of small-town mayors and studying whether politicians should be allowed to use campaign funds for child care (quick answer: Yes).
Nestled among the good stuff, however, was a change to the way the state selects its OCPF director. Under the current law, the director must be approved by a unanimous vote of the chairs of the state Democratic and Republican parties, the secretary of state, and the dean of a law school chosen by the governor.
Even Democrats admit there has never been a problem with this process. How, then, to explain the move to replace the current approving group with a five-member commission of elected officials made up of the governor, the attorney general, the secretary of state, an elected municipal official and a county official? Given the stranglehold Democrats have on the state, there's no guarantee the GOP would ever have a voice on campaign finance issues.
Republicans say the change targets their party leader, Jim Lyons of Andover. The irascible Lyons, who served in the House until last year, is no one's idea of a moderate, even among those in his own party. Still, it's no reason to change a law that has worked for half a century and erase the GOP from the process.
House Minority Leader Brad Jones told CommonWealth magazine the move was "asinine." At the very least, it is petty and small-minded. Fortunately, there's plenty of time to address the mistake as the bill moves to Senate. Here's hoping that chamber is a little more fair-minded.