The biggest letdown for Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s soccer team last week didn’t come from a 1-0 loss to Norwell in the state tournament — a game decided on a last-minute penalty kick after a handball. More disheartening was the behavior of a couple of juniors on the team who, in a fit of frustration, assaulted the game official as they made their way off the field. A video posted by the Boston Herald shows one player punching or pushing the official in the back of the head and the other bumping the ref.
The boys face serious sanctions. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced last week that both players are suspended from any school sport for an entire year. Sara Dingeldy, the school's principal, told the Vineyard Gazette they will also face “school consequences,” though she did not elaborate on what those will be.
To be sure, they're lucky not to be facing a judge. The Boston Globe reported that no police were present at the game and the referee involved did not want to press charges. It's worth noting that laws in 21 states make it a special brand of offense to assault a sport official. In some cases, according to the National Association of Sports Officials, what might otherwise constitute misdemeanor assault is elevated to a felony if the target is a referee.
That’s not the case in Massachusetts or New Hampshire, and we’d suggest there’s plenty of room in the criminal codes to address such actions without a special law. Still, it's clear that work needs to be done to reinforce the basic principles of discipline, decorum and sportsmanship. That goes for players and coaches, of course, but most especially parents, who more often than not are the instigators of such unruly behavior.
And these aren’t just lessons to be learned on the Vineyard, where some players were reportedly so mortified by what happened that they apologized to the referee on behalf of the team, and where Dingeldy wrote a letter of apology, calling the incident an "embarrassment to our program." These lessons need to be reinforced -- on the field, on the sidelines and in the stands -- everywhere.