Our View: Problems for safety net hospitals are acute for LGH

Lawrence General Hospital was in the thick of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Merrimack Valley. As of two weeks ago, it had administered more than 235,000 COVID-19 tests through its local clinic, according to President and CEO Deborah Wilson. It had given more than 103,000 vaccines.

Over the past 15 months, Lawrence General’s services were vital in a city that was consistently among the hardest hit by the coronavirus. Lawrence was one of the last cities and towns in the state to be freed from the list of “red” communities where COVID-19 transmission was at the highest.

Yet, for the hospital’s significant role in assuring the health of our region — both during the pandemic and at other times — Lawrence General has been rewarded with a deep financial wound that threatens its long-term viability.

Safety net hospitals in the state — the ones most relied upon by low-income populations — need an immediate shot in the arm with infusions of cash, as well as attention to the long-term structural problems created by low reimbursement rates from MassHealth for services they provide patients. It’s up to Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration and state lawmakers to see to it that those issues are addressed.

But for Lawrence General, the situation is especially severe. It is among seven hospitals considered “doubly disadvantaged,” says Wilson, because of the portion of their revenue tied to the state’s Medicaid program. For Lawrence General, that’s 30% of its gross revenues tied to patients on MassHealth. The state’s average is closer to 18%. Some of the other similarly vulnerable hospitals serve communities such as Brockton, Holyoke and Dorchester.

The result of a hospital that is so heavily dependent on a government-sponsored insurance program that reimburses, on average, 74% of what it bills, is a crack in the fiscal foundation beneath Lawrence General. Making matters worse, last year was a pandemic that caused many elective surgeries and procedures — the kind that are more profitable to a community hospital — to be postponed or canceled.

The effects of these forces coming together were clearly visible at the end of May, when Lawrence General said it expected to run a $20 million deficit in the current year. That follows a $13.1 million budget deficit last year, despite relief money the hospital received from the $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act. The year prior, the hospital was nearly $5 million in the red.

The solution this spring was $6 million in cuts to staffing that affected 57 non-clinical jobs.

“It’s a very serious situation,” Wilson told Statehouse reporter Christian Wade earlier this month. “We can’t simply cut our way out of this, and if we don’t get help, we’re going to lose critical services for the community.”

The irony, Wilson noted in a separate interview, is that Lawrence General’s financial health was stable enough just a few years ago to support borrowing more than $100 million for needed upgrades to its surgical suites and the intensive care unit. That was before MassHealth began shifting its reimbursement policies, lowering the amount it paid for certain hospital services, and the especially painful impact that had on hospitals serving high-need, low-income populations.

Lawrence General is a vital community resource. Few other times has its importance to the Merrimack Valley been more clear than during the public health emergency of the past 15 months.

During the first COVID-19 surge in Massachusetts a year ago, for example, three-quarters of the hospital’s inpatient beds were taken by COVID-19 patients. Imagine the outcome had they been forced to get in line for treatment someplace else.

Lawrence General, like other safety net hospitals in Massachusetts, is counting on the swift action of state leaders to ensure its long-term viability. “We need to get this relief in very short order,” Wilson said during an interview.

For those of us living in the Merrimack Valley, it is imperative that it does.