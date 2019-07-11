North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.