A proposed bill working its way through the state Legislature threatens to make secret vital information about how Massachusetts treats citizens with disabilities. It cannot be allowed to become law.
The measure is tucked into a larger bill that modernizes language used to describe people with disabilities in state laws and regulations.
That is a noble goal. But the measure, sponsored by state Sen. John Keenan, a Democrat from Quincy, also threatens to make secret all the records of the state Disabled Persons Protection Commission.
Specifically, the new law would deem that “all confidential or personally identifiable information that is created, collected, used, maintained or disseminated” by the commission would not be a public record.
One of the commission's roles is investigating reports of abuse of people with disabilities. While keeping individuals safe is paramount, it is also vital that those investigations be part of the public record, so the residents can be certain the state and service providers are doing their job.
“These are people who don’t have voices to begin with, and now it feels to me like an even further silencing of those voices, of these stories, and their stories deserve to be heard and told,” said Anna Baglaneas Eves, a parent advocate from Rockport, told CommonWealth magazine.
The commission's current practice is to release investigative documents, including reports of abuse, with personally identifiable information redacted. It is a sound practice that sheds light on how people with disabilities are being treated while maintaining their privacy.
But the commission doesn't always follow the current rules, said Dave Kassel of the Massachusetts Coalition of Families and Advocates, and the proposed change would give the agency the power to assert that "confidential information is anything that they say is confidential."
Anyone with an interest in making sure people with disabilities are getting the treatment and services they deserve knows that can't happen behind a wall of secrecy.